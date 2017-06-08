Updated Hot Tags Apple iPhone 8 NASA Australia Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA's GALEX Spacecraft Observes Effects Of Red Dwarf Flares On Orbiting Planets

Darlene
First Posted: Jun 08, 2017 07:05 AM EDT
 GALEX Observes Flares
Frequent flares from red dwarfs could make exoplanets un-inhabitable over time.
(Photo : Kowch737/YouTube screenshot)

Currently, scientists are hunting for cool dwarf stars wherein exoplanets exist in habitable zones. The finding of these exoplanets like the TRAPPIST-1 and LHS 1140 systems shows that Earth-like alien worlds might surround billions of red dwarf stars in the Milky Way galaxy.

Like the Earth's Sun, countless of these stars eject strong flares. However, are red dwarfs truly as friendly to life as they seem to be? Or, do red dwarfs' flares cause the uppermost layer of orbiting planets un-inhabitable?

To know more about the answers to these questions, NASA's GALEX (Galaxy Evolution Explorer) spacecraft observes the rapid increases in the brightness of stars because of flares. As it is, flares produce radiation across broad wavelengths with notable fraction of their total energy released in the UV (ultraviolet) bands where the spacecraft observed. Meanwhile, the red dwarfs from where flares come from are proportionately dim in UV.

According to Clarksville Online, the disparity allows a team of scientists to calculate events with less total energy than many other flares detected previously. It is of great significance because smaller flares could be much more often and add up over time to develop an un-inhabitable environment.

Scott Fleming of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore queried, "What if planets are constantly bathed by these smaller, but still significant, flares? There could be a cumulative effect."

Meanwhile, the first author of the study, Chase Million of Million Concepts in State College in Pennsylvania, noted that, "We have found dwarf star flares in the whole range that we expected GALEX to be sensitive to, from itty bitty baby flares that last a few seconds, to monster flares that make a star hundreds of times brighter for a few minutes."

The team has discovered dozens of flares while they search for several hundreds of red dwarf stars in the galaxy. The flares that the GALEX spacecraft uncovered are the same in strength to flares that the Earth's Sun produces.

NASA's GALEX is a space telescope that observes galaxies in UV light. It is launched on April 28, 2003, by a Pegasus rocket.

Tagsflares, red dwarfs, Exoplanets, Galaxy Evolution Explorer, GALEX

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Most Habitable Planets May Be Water Worlds

Citizen Scientist Discovers Four Super-Earths Around A Sun-Like Star

NASA Released Kepler Space Telescope Raw Data Regarding TRAPPIST-1 System

TRAPPIST-1: What Would Life On These Exoplanets Be Like?

TRAPPIST-1 Discovery: A 'Giant Leap' In Finding Alien Life

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Milky Way

WASP-127b: Puffiest Alien World Has A Cloud-Free Atmosphere
Science Turns To Gene Therapy For Help With Asthma, Allergies

Gene Therapy Could 'Turn-Off' Allergies, Asthma, A New Study Reveals
Mars Curiosity Rover

Hollywood-Like New Generation Mars Rovers To Launch In 2020
GALEX Observes Flares

NASA's GALEX Spacecraft Observes Effects Of Red Dwarf Flares On Orbiting Planets

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Gene Therapy Could 'Turn-Off' Allergies, Asthma, A New Study Reveals
  2. One Of The Largest Icebergs On Record In Antarctica Is Now On The Verge Of Collapsing
  3. CAR T- Cell Therapy Could Be A Promising Treatment For Multiple Myeloma Cancer
  1. The Milky Way And Other Supercluster Galaxies Exist In the Great Cosmic Void
  2. Does The Massive Lightning Storm In England Fulfill Job's Prophecy?
  3. Moderate Drinking Could Lead To Cognitive Decline, A New Study Says
  4. First-Ever Commercial Space Station To Launch In 2020
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

CAR T-Cell Therapy: What Myeloma Patients & Caregivers Need To Know

CAR T- Cell Therapy Could Be A Promising Treatment For Multiple Myeloma Cancer
Scientists Have Found The Hottest Planet In The Known Universe

Hottest Planet In The Universe Discovered, Hotter Than Most Stars
Huge Hole On Mars

Is Alien Life Responsible For This Massive, Deep Depression Found On Mars?
Diabetes Mellitus - Type 2

Newly Discovered Treatment Could Control Blood Glucose Levels Longer For Diabetics
Real Time Analytics