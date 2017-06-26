Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Exoplanets Elon Musk Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Kepler Mission Helps Discover That A Majority Of Small Planets Are Mini-Neptunes Or Super-Earths

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 26, 2017 04:45 AM EDT
 Super-Earths And Mini-Neptunes
Data collected by the Kepler mission has helped scientists find out that most of the exoplanets discovered are small and of two distinct types.
(Photo : Hybrid Librarian/YouTube screenshot)

A research team from the California Institute of Technology has now announced the results of a study based on its observations on all the planets discovered by Kepler. The findings show that small planets seem to come in two specific types -- and the type depends on the planet’s size.

According to The Economist, Kepler’s early discoveries showed that there is an abundance of worlds whose size is intermediate between Earth and Neptune -- the fifth and the fourth largest planets, respectively, in the solar system. However, since the gap between both planets’ size is big, the intermediate exoplanets have been categorized in two sizes.

On one side of the range are mini-Neptunes that presumably have rock and ice cores and on the other side of the spectrum are rocky worlds with little or nil atmospheres. The latter, termed as super-Earths, has been found to be the largest of terrestrial worlds that have a composition similar to the inner planets of the solar system. However, it is still unclear if there is a prototype that represents an overlap of both kinds, particularly due to the absence of accurate measurements of exoplanets’ diameters.

The Kepler discoveries, backed by the findings of the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, also show a clear difference in mini-Neptunes and super-Earths. For instance, the smallest mini-Neptunes have a diameter twice that of Earth and the maximum diameters of super-Earths are 1.75 times that of Earth. Furthermore, the gap between the two, which is a 50 percent difference in volume, indicates that bodies of intermediate size are unstable.

The research team has suggested that the gap is due to the way planetary atmospheres originate. According to The Wire, scientists also think that lack of intermediate-sized objects between the two types of worlds is a result of the bodies, which would otherwise fill the gap, having insufficient gravity to hold onto their atmospheres.

Another interesting occurrence noticed by the team is that though a large number of mini-Neptunes has been discovered -- with almost every planetary system explored by Kepler containing one -- it is surprising that there is none in the solar system. This has baffled the experts and they are banking upon future missions to help get an answer.

TagsKepler Space Telescope, Kepler mission, Kepler Spacecraft, Exoplanets, Mini-Neptunes, Super-Earths

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA On The Verge Of Announcing Alien Existence, Hacking Group Claims

NASA Reveals First Targets For James Webb Space Telescope: Exoplanets, Distant ...

Looking for Life? Pick your Exoplanet

NASA's Kepler Survey Catalog Reveals 219 New Planet Candidates

The Seven Most Extreme Planets Discovered In The Universe

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Super-Earths And Mini-Neptunes

Kepler Mission Helps Discover That A Majority Of Small Planets Are Mini-Neptunes Or Super-Earths
Space Junk

Powerful Magnetic Beams Can Be Used To Blast Dead Satellites, Research Suggests
Egyptian Mummy

Mummy DNA Reveals Origins Of Ancient Egyptians May Stem From Biblical Roots
Spirograph Nebula

Hubble Space Telescope Captures An Image Of A Colorful Orange And Purple Nebula

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. How To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency?
  2. Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests
  3. Yellowstone Update: 770 Earthquakes Recorded Since June 12
  1. Stress in Childhood Leads to Lifelong Vulnerability in Brain
  2. NASA On The Verge Of Announcing Alien Existence, Hacking Group Claims
  3. Discovery Of Ancient, Dead Galaxy Challenges NASA’s Perception Of Galactic Evolution, Here Is Why
  4. Mummy DNA Reveals Origins Of Ancient Egyptians May Stem From Biblical Roots
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Ways To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency

How To Prevent Vitamin D Deficiency?
Yellowstone’s Supervolcano Suddenly Hit By A Swarm Of Earthquakes

Yellowstone Update: 770 Earthquakes Recorded Since June 12
Robotic Telepresence

Robotic Telepresence Might Be The Key To Help Humans Explore Mars And Other Fascinating Worlds
Solar Flare

Solar Flares Hit Earth Like A Sneeze, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics