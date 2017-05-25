Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 update Milky Way iPhone 8

A Diet Rich In Fiber May Reduce The Risk Of Developing Osteoarthritis

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 25, 2017 04:20 AM EDT
High fiber foods include bran such as corn, wheat, rice and oats.
(Photo : Kate KMONIC/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates that consuming more fiber could lower the risk of developing a painful condition known as osteoarthritis (OA). This condition affects millions of people all around the globe.

The research was printed in the journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases. It was led by researchers from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and Tufts University in Boston, MA, according to Medical News Today.

The research consisted of two studies, namely the Framingham Offspring Osteoarthritis with 1,268 participants and Osteoarthritis Initiative (OAI) that had a total of 4,796 participants. The scientists examined and analyzed the fiber intake of the participants using a food frequency questionnaire.

They also evaluated the symptomatic OA and the Incident radiographic OA. They were monitored every year for 48 months as part of the OAI study and for 9 years as part of the Framingham study. The participants ate an average of 15 grams of fiber each day in the OAI study. Meanwhile, in the Framingham study, the participants consumed 19 grams of fiber daily.

The results showed that in the statistical analysis, it suggests that an increased intake of fiber could lower the risk of painful OA. Those who ate most fiber had a 30 percent lower risk of OA in the OAI study. Meanwhile, there was a 61 percent lower risk of OA in the Framingham study. These were compared with those who ate the least fiber.

WebMD reports that fiber could also manage and lose weight. It also helps in lowering blood cholesterol and provides bulk that aids elimination. Among the foods that are rich in fiber are beans, whole grains including pasta and whole-wheat bread, among others. Other foods that are the great source of fiber include popcorn, brown rice, crunchy vegetables, baked potato with skin, nuts such as walnuts, pecans and almonds, berries, bran cereal and oatmeal, among others.

