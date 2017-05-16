iPhone 8’s Impressive Specs Could Make It An Expensive Smartphone

The iPhone 8 is expected to cost more than $1,000.

(Photo : AllOverSearch/YouTube screenshot)

The upcoming iPhone 8 is probably one of the most talked about devices at present. Several speculations and concept designs have been spreading online about Apple's flagship phone. One of the most speculated features is its edge-to-edge display. Apple is expected to begin the iPhone 8 mass production in August ahead of the rumored September launch.

According to Engadget, there is a new iPhone 8 concept design that has been spreading online. The new design shows that the iPhone 8 could sport dual-lens camera and a wireless charging feature.

The new Apple smartphone will also have an increase in screen size. From the 4.7-inch version of iPhone, it will go up to 5 inches. The Plus version of the iPhone 8 might be stretched to 5.8 inches instead of the 5.5-inch screen size of its predecessor. The iPhone 8 is also expected to be taller, wider and thicker compared to the iPhone 7

The concept design shows that the back part of the iPhone 8 will actually be covered in glass. The glass back will allow the device to integrate its wireless charging feature. As per BGR, the iPhone will probably run in short supply at launch. It might also be the cause for its delay. But fans can expect that the iPhone 8 will be available worldwide in November.

Tech enthusiasts claim that the iPhone 8 could be very expensive. The new Apple smartphone price is expected to cost more than $1,000. The iPhone 8's OLED touchscreen panel will be coupled with its edge-to-edge display. Apple is also expected to improve its waterproofing feature and speakers.

Some rumors claim that the iPhone 8 might also sport a 3D recognition sensor and an iris scanning feature to improve its security. As for now, Apple has not made any official announcements regarding the official release date of the iPhone 8. Hopefully, Apple will clear things out at the Worldwide Developers Conference next month.