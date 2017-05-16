Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

iPhone 8’s Impressive Specs Could Make It An Expensive Smartphone

Edward
First Posted: May 16, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
iPhone 8
The iPhone 8 is expected to cost more than $1,000.
(Photo : AllOverSearch/YouTube screenshot)

The upcoming iPhone 8 is probably one of the most talked about devices at present. Several speculations and concept designs have been spreading online about Apple's flagship phone. One of the most speculated features is its edge-to-edge display. Apple is expected to begin the iPhone 8 mass production in August ahead of the rumored September launch.

According to Engadget, there is a new iPhone 8 concept design that has been spreading online. The new design shows that the iPhone 8 could sport dual-lens camera and a wireless charging feature.

The new Apple smartphone will also have an increase in screen size. From the 4.7-inch version of iPhone, it will go up to 5 inches. The Plus version of the iPhone 8 might be stretched to 5.8 inches instead of the 5.5-inch screen size of its predecessor. The iPhone 8 is also expected to be taller, wider and thicker compared to the iPhone 7

The concept design shows that the back part of the iPhone 8 will actually be covered in glass. The glass back will allow the device to integrate its wireless charging feature. As per BGR, the iPhone will probably run in short supply at launch. It might also be the cause for its delay. But fans can expect that the iPhone 8 will be available worldwide in November.

Tech enthusiasts claim that the iPhone 8 could be very expensive. The new Apple smartphone price is expected to cost more than $1,000. The iPhone 8's OLED touchscreen panel will be coupled with its edge-to-edge display. Apple is also expected to improve its waterproofing feature and speakers.

Some rumors claim that the iPhone 8 might also sport a 3D recognition sensor and an iris scanning feature to improve its security. As for now, Apple has not made any official announcements regarding the official release date of the iPhone 8. Hopefully, Apple will clear things out at the Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

TagsiPhone 8, iPhone 8 news, iPhone 8 update, Apple, Worldwide Developers Conference

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Apple Will Release Three Phones This Year; iPhone...

iPhone 8 News & Update: Qualcomm Bans Upcoming Apple Smartphones In US? Leaks ...

Apple iPad Pro 2 To Enter Mass Production In Q2 2017, Reports Claim

iPhone 8 Hype Causes iPhone 7 Sales To Drop; Two New Wireless Technology About ...

Some Of The Frequently Used Applications Like eBay, Amazon and Google Maps ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Day That Dinosaurs Died

Timing Is Everything! Dinosaurs Could Have Survived If Asteroid Had Hit Earth A Bit Sooner Or Later
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life
Praia Vermelha Beach

UNESCO World Heritage Site Is Most Polluted Island
NASA Completes Milestone 200th ISS Spacewalk

NASA Astronauts Perform The Magnificent 200th ISS Spacewalk

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
  2. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  3. iPhone 8’s Impressive Specs Could Make It An Expensive Smartphone
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera? Samsung Found A Way Where To Put The Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Tipped To Get Released On May 23
  4. Pokémon GO Latest News & Update: Team Mystic Caught The Most Grass-Type Pokémon; Scizor’s Bullet Punch Move Changed
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Rare White Wolf In Yellowstone Park

$10,000 Reward For The Information Of The Gunman Who Shot The Famous White Wolf At The Yellowstone National Park
Campi Flegrei Supervolcano Eruption Prediction: Scientists See Signs Of Potential Explosion

Campi Flegrei: A Dangerous Supervolcano Showing Signs Of Possible Eruption
HAT-P-26b

NASA Discovers Primitive Atmosphere And Signs Of Water In Neptune-Sized Exoplanet ‘HAT-P-26b’
Dinosaurs: Dawn To Extinction Exhibition Opens To The Public

Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
Real Time Analytics