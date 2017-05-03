Updated Hot Tags NASA Saturn Microsoft Surface Cassini Spacecraft Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Trump Administration To Loosen Obama School Lunch Mandate

Brooke James
First Posted: May 03, 2017 04:47 AM EDT
Michelle Obama And Mexican First Lady Visit Elementary School In Maryland
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (R) talks to Head Start students during lunch as she visits New Hampshire Estates Elementary School.
(Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Schools do not need to serve whole grains, fat-free milk and low-sodium food anymore, according to the Trump administration. Their justification: kids do not like the food they are being served.

NBC News reported that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement, "If kids aren't eating the food, and it's ending up in the trash, they aren't getting any nutrition - thus undermining the intent of the program."

The said program was part of the 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act signed by former President Barack Obama and promoted by former First Lady Michelle Obama as part of the "Let's Move" initiative. The Trump administration's move rolls back the healthy lunch initiative, which aimed to combat childhood obesity in the United States. The act required schools to offer only fat-free or low-fat milk, cut down sodium, saturated and trans-fat and limit calories based on students' ages.

Perdue, on the other hand, emphasized that the changes were "not undertaken lightly." However, they had to listen to parents, students and food service professionals, who have been complaining about the Obamas' mandate.

Not everyone is too keen about the rollback on school lunches. Margo Woota of the Center for Science in the Public Interest stated that 90 percent of American kids consume too much sodium everyday, and schools have been moving in the right direction following the mandate. "It makes no sense to freeze that progress in its tracks - and allow dangerous high levels of salt in school lunch," she said.

Another rollback in the issue is from the Food and Drug Administration. According to Fox News, the FDA announced that it will postpone the rule for calorie labels on restaurant menus and grocery store displays. The law, which was supposed to be in effect this week, mandated establishments with at least 20 locations and are selling ready-made food to post calorie content of their servings. Supermarkets and other businesses affected opposed to the rules, stating that they have been "burdensome."

Tagsschool lunch, Trump Administration

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Travel Posters Depict Dystopian Future As Government Continues To Deny Climate ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Harvesting The Moon

NASA Selects ‘ShadowCam’ Instrument To Help Explore Moon's Surface For Future Harvesting
The Red Rose Of Saturn

Cassini Re-Establishes Contact After 'Diving' Between Saturn And Its Rings
Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density
Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors Revealed

Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors And Benefits Revealed; First Ever Draft Of Whole Genome Sequencing Of Tea Tree Plant Published

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Company Halts Production Of Windows Phone; New Design Shows Fusion Camera That Creates Hololens, 3D-Models
  3. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  1. Two Pints Beer Better Than Paracetamol, New Study Says
  2. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Unveiled, Considered As The Lightest, Thinnest Laptop; Impressive Design, Specs Beat MacBooks And ChromeBooks?
  4. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Avoid Sex, According To Science
Baby Elephant Joins Herd At Wild Animal Park

Elephant Attacks Newborn Calf In Disturbing Footage [Watch]
Sunscreens Can Cause Vitamin D Deficiency

Sunscreens Can Cause Vitamin D Deficiency, Study Suggests
Michelle Obama And Mexican First Lady Visit Elementary School In Maryland

Trump Administration To Loosen Obama School Lunch Mandate
Real Time Analytics