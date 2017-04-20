Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple Jupiter Xiaomi Mi 6

Travel Posters Depict Dystopian Future As Government Continues To Deny Climate Change

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 05:51 AM EDT
Youth Rally For Change In Energy, Climate And Economic Policy
Youth activists called for urgent congressional actions on climate change, energy and the economy.
(Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images)

On Saturday, hundreds of scientists and advocates will be rallying to support the scientific community and the role it plays in the everyday life. The March for Science, which will be held in Washington and in 514 other locations around the world, will show solidarity for the scientific and environmental organizations to protect research.

As reported by USA Today, the scientific community had been alarmed by the "lack of respect for the scientific process under the Trump administration." This is due to the numerous budget cuts that specifically targeted research like that for climate change that can affect humans on a global scale.

In signing the executive order that rolled back President Barack Obama's climate change and environmental policies, President Donald Trump hoped to "restore economic freedom." He also said that he wanted U.S. companies to "thrive, compete and succeed on a level playing field."

In response to the government's denial of climate change, a Boulder, Colorado-based marketing agency released a series of mock travel posters that offered a dark prediction of the country's future. Designers from Walden Hyde created the posters a few years ago and re-released them on their firm's website in anticipation of the March for Science this weekend.

Lucia Robinson, co-founder of Walden Hyde, designed the posters alongside the firm's art director, Stephanie Sizemore. The posters showed dramatic representations of what could become of Earth if climate change continues to be ignored. In one poster, scuba divers explore a submerged Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. In another, travelers pass by Lady Liberty's torch, which is the only thing left of the massive statue above water.

Robinson, who plans on attending the Denver march this Saturday, told The Huffington Post that she wanted to see Obama's climate change policies left in place. As their own contribution to climate science advocacy, Walden Hyde announced that the dystopian posters can be downloaded for free on their website.

TagsClimate Change, Trump Administration, March for Science, Walden Hyde Marketing

