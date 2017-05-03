Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Cassini Spacecraft Saturn Microsoft Surface

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

OnePlus 5 Finally Gets Confirmed; CEO Pete Lau Teases Handset On Weibo

Meg K.
First Posted: May 03, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
OnePlus 5
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has finally confirmed that they are indeed working on OnePlus 5.
(Photo : Technology Gym/YouTube screenshot)

Amid rumors surrounding OnePlus' next flaghship smartphone, company CEO Pete Lau has finally confirmed that they are indeed working on OnePlus 5. Notably, the number 4 is considered as unlucky in the Chinese culture. This is the reason that after releasing OnePlus 3, the smartphone maker has decided to skip OnePlus 4 and moved on to OnePlus 5. Vivo also named the V3 successor as V5 instead of V4.

According to BGR, Lau teased the upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone on Weibo. The post that the CEO shared said the company's employees are working without a break to bring a "big surprise" for OnePlus fans. The picture in question shows employees working on the gears of a phone and a smiling customer. The image is accompanied by the words "indulge in labor without a break, just to make a big surprise," followed by the hashtag "#NeverSettle," CNET reported.

Unfortunately, nothing about OnePlus 5's specs, price or release date was revealed in the teaser. If latest rumors are to be believed, the upcoming handset will get some interesting specs and features. Notably, the smartphone's features should be enough to compete with the likes of Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S8 and the upcoming Apple iPhone 8.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to get a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, 3,000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, slim bezels with no physical home button and wireless charging support. On the camera front, the OnePlus smartphone is expected to flaunt a 23-megapixel dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization and a 16MP front camera.

The OnePlus 3 was launched in June last year, while its follow-up OnePlus 3T was rolled out in November. Going by the teaser, it seems that the handset is currently in an early production phase. So, it is highly likely that the OnePlus 5 could get a November release date.

The OnePlus 5's specs are still unconfirmed. Thus, readers are advised to take the information with caution.

Tagsoneplus 5, oneplus 5 specs, OnePlus 5 release date, OnePlus 5 price, OnePlus, CEO Pete Lau, Pete Lau

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Edition Sold Out In All Countries Except UK & Hong ...

OnePlus 5's Specs, Release Date Update: Fresh Handset Renders Hint At Dual-Rear ...

OnePlus 5 Specs, Price & Release Date Update: Upcoming OnePlus Flagship Spotted ...

OnePlus 5 Latest News & Update: Massive Upgrades, Leaks Revealed!

OnePlus 5 Specs, Features Update: Next 'Flagship Killer' Offers 8GB RAM, Dual-...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Harvesting The Moon

NASA Selects ‘ShadowCam’ Instrument To Help Explore Moon's Surface For Future Harvesting
The Red Rose Of Saturn

Cassini Re-Establishes Contact After 'Diving' Between Saturn And Its Rings
Centaur 10199 Chariklo

New Simulations Of Chariklo's Double Rings Provide New Insights Of Their Sizes And Density
Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors Revealed

Genetic Basis Of Tea Tree Plants’ Flavors And Benefits Revealed; First Ever Draft Of Whole Genome Sequencing Of Tea Tree Plant Published

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface Revenue, Analysts Claim
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Company Halts Production Of Windows Phone; New Design Shows Fusion Camera That Creates Hololens, 3D-Models
  3. AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked Online; Release Date Still A Mystery
  1. Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History
  2. Two Pints Beer Better Than Paracetamol, New Study Says
  3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Unveiled, Considered As The Lightest, Thinnest Laptop; Impressive Design, Specs Beat MacBooks And ChromeBooks?
  4. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Phone Speculated To Have Three Variants, Could Function As Mini-PC
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Avoid Sex, According To Science
Baby Elephant Joins Herd At Wild Animal Park

Elephant Attacks Newborn Calf In Disturbing Footage [Watch]
Sunscreens Can Cause Vitamin D Deficiency

Sunscreens Can Cause Vitamin D Deficiency, Study Suggests
Michelle Obama And Mexican First Lady Visit Elementary School In Maryland

Trump Administration To Loosen Obama School Lunch Mandate
Real Time Analytics