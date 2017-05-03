OnePlus 5 Finally Gets Confirmed; CEO Pete Lau Teases Handset On Weibo

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has finally confirmed that they are indeed working on OnePlus 5.

Amid rumors surrounding OnePlus' next flaghship smartphone, company CEO Pete Lau has finally confirmed that they are indeed working on OnePlus 5. Notably, the number 4 is considered as unlucky in the Chinese culture. This is the reason that after releasing OnePlus 3, the smartphone maker has decided to skip OnePlus 4 and moved on to OnePlus 5. Vivo also named the V3 successor as V5 instead of V4.

According to BGR, Lau teased the upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone on Weibo. The post that the CEO shared said the company's employees are working without a break to bring a "big surprise" for OnePlus fans. The picture in question shows employees working on the gears of a phone and a smiling customer. The image is accompanied by the words "indulge in labor without a break, just to make a big surprise," followed by the hashtag "#NeverSettle," CNET reported.

Unfortunately, nothing about OnePlus 5's specs, price or release date was revealed in the teaser. If latest rumors are to be believed, the upcoming handset will get some interesting specs and features. Notably, the smartphone's features should be enough to compete with the likes of Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S8 and the upcoming Apple iPhone 8.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to get a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, 3,000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, slim bezels with no physical home button and wireless charging support. On the camera front, the OnePlus smartphone is expected to flaunt a 23-megapixel dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization and a 16MP front camera.

The OnePlus 3 was launched in June last year, while its follow-up OnePlus 3T was rolled out in November. Going by the teaser, it seems that the handset is currently in an early production phase. So, it is highly likely that the OnePlus 5 could get a November release date.

The OnePlus 5's specs are still unconfirmed. Thus, readers are advised to take the information with caution.