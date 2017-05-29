Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple iPhone 8 iPhone 8 news iPhone 8 update

OnePlus 5 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera; OnePlus Referral Program Helps Consumers Save On All OnePlus Products!

Edward
First Posted: May 29, 2017 05:28 AM EDT
 OnePlus 5
The OnePlus Referral Program will help the buyer’s friends and family to save money on all types of OnePlus products.
A lot of Android fans have been patiently waiting for the launch of the flagship phone OnePlus 5. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to bring huge changes on its phone this year. OnePlus devices are known to sport impressive features, and they also come with an affordable price, which is why fans are always eager to know every product that the company will release.

According to Android Authority, the company made a new program that will help all of the buyer's friends and family to save money on all types of OnePlus products. The company's new gimmick is called OnePlus Referral Program. Every buyer that has purchased OnePlus smartphone directly from a legitimate OnePlus store can join the OnePlus Referral Program.

The company will give the consumers 100 referral points to use on their next purchase from OnePlus. The points can be used on any of the OnePlus products such as messenger bags, T-shirts, smartphones and accessories. But take note that if a buyer purchased OnePlus product through eBay, Swappa or any other sites, the buyer would not get the referral link.

As per Trusted Reviews, the OnePlus 5 smartphone has been confirmed, and it is expected to launch in the summer. Its official specs still remain a mystery. The company has not commented on any of the leaks, rumors and speculations that have been spreading online. Some rumors also claim that the device will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.

Latest leaks about the OnePlus 5 show that it might have a dual-lens camera on the rear and the LED flash is located below the camera lens. The leaked images also show that the phone is in a protective casing. Some rumors claim that it might sport a 5.5-inch display. Its battery capacity might be 3,600 mAh. The OnePlus 5 might have either 6GB RAM with a 64GB storage or an 8GB RAM with a 128GB storage.

