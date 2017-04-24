Earth & Space Take Center Stage In March For Science

A woman holds a painted sign while marching from MIT to the Boston Common for the Science March on April 22, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The event is being described as a call to support and safeguard the scientific community.

(Photo : Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Despite the drizzling rain in Washington on Saturday, April 22, thousands of scientists and science enthusiasts participated in the March for Science. This is to show support for the work contributed by science to modern life.

According to Space.com, thousands of demonstrators showed up in white lab coats at the National Mall ahead of the march for a rally to officially kick off the event. Popular scientist Bill Nye the Science Guy, who also co-chaired the march, told the crowd, "We are marching today to remind people everywhere, our lawmakers especially, of the significance of science for our health and prosperity." He also pointed out that many lawmakers -- not just in the United States -- have been actively ignoring and suppressing science, an inclination that he noted as "misguided."

While Nye did not specifically point at President Donald Trump, handmade signs and chants from demonstrators showed their displeasure of the current administration's policies regarding climate change and the environment as a whole. Nye also said that lawmakers must "know and accept that science serves every one of us," adding that science in itself must shape policy.

The New York Times also noted that the street echoed with calls of marchers who trekked toward the capitol, calling to save the EPA and the NIH. Some participants carried signs that showed rising oceans and polar bears in peril, prints of famous scientists and even checklists of diseases that no longer exist in the United States, thanks to vaccines that are consequently a result to science.

In New York, however, the March for Science had a more political climate. One demonstrator had a diagram that read, "Before you dismiss science, Mr. President, here is the molecular formula for hair spray." Another said, "Fund science, not walls." People were also heard chanting, "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go," as they passed by the Trump International Hotel and Tower along Columbus Circle.