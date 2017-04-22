Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Xiaomi Mi 6 Climate Change Hubble Space Telescope

Samsung Galaxy Note 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Tipped To Get Top-Notch Features

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 22, 2017 05:50 AM EDT
Samsung is expected to unveil Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the second half of 2017. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

It seems after the massive Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle that took place last year, the South Korean tech giant is all geared up again to revive the Galaxy Note series with the launch of the much rumored Galaxy Note 8. It was expected that Samsung would discontinue its Galaxy Note series. But latest reports suggest that the next-gen phablet might launch this year. Rumors surrounding Samsung Galaxy Note 8's specs, release date and price have already flooded the internet.

According to PC Tablet, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might feature a 6.5-inch display with QHD resolution and SuperAMOLED panel, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor with either 6GB or 8GB RAM, a dual-camera setup, a fingerprint sensor on the back, S-Pen and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Notably, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 12-megapixel single lens camera setup.

According to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the smartphone maker has saved the dual-camera setup for the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 that might come with a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 13-megapixel telephoto lens on board, Slash Gear reported. Among other specs, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to get an infinity display with thin bezels and a virtual home button, same as the Galaxy S8. It is very likely that the Note 8 will ditch the headphone jack and will instead feature USB-C.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to include Samsung's latest biometrics options such as iris scanning and facial recognition in addition to PIN, pattern and password options. The Note 8 is also expected to feature Samsung's own artificial intelligence system, Bixby.

As far as Samsung Galaxy Note 8's release date is concerned, the handset is likely to get unveiled in the second half of 2017.

The South Korean tech giant has not yet officially announced anything about its Galaxy Note 8's specs, release date or price. It is advised that readers should take the rumors with a hefty pinch of salt.

