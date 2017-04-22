Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Xiaomi Mi 6 Climate Change Hubble Space Telescope

Apple Is Already Working On Augmented Reality Glasses; Apple Employee Got Injured After Testing A Prototype

Edward
First Posted: Apr 22, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
Apple AR Glasses
Apple is planning to make augmented reality glasses soon.
(Photo : MacRumors/YouTube screenshot)

Augmented reality became very popular especially when the AR game "Pokemon GO" was launched. Augmented reality is a new technology that superimposes a computer-generated image on the user's view. Recent reports claim that Apple is planning to make augmented reality glasses soon to link up with its devices and applications.

According to a CNET report, Apple might already be working on the augmented reality smartglasses for some time now. The rumors spread because of the news Gizmodo made. Gizmodo claims that Apple has a leaked document, which points out that the company has new secretive products and an Apple employee got injured, probably by testing it.

The injured employee was directly sent to the optometrist after working with another AR glass prototype. The Apple employee also experienced eye pain and saw some laser flashes.

The company has a huge interest in AR. In fact, Apple CEO, Tim Cook even said that he sees a big future for augmented reality that will impact the whole world as much as the smartphone.

According to Apple Insider, if the company is already done making the prototypes, it might use the iPhone 8 to test the augmented reality glasses or other vision-related techs such as iris scanning or 3D facial recognition.

Apple is also interested in augmented reality technology because it can connect users by merely superimposing additional layers in their existing environments. Augmented reality is much better than virtual reality because VRs can be often isolating to some users.

It is exciting to know if the Cupertino-based company can successfully make an augmented reality product as part of its next flagship phone or built into a smart glass. But the main question is, can Apple bring the technology into the mainstream, or will it just follow the footsteps of the previous high-profile device failures such as the Google Glass?

