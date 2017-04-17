Updated Hot Tags NASA Jupiter Apple Climate Change Samsung

Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 17, 2017 06:09 AM EDT
Apple MacBook Pro 2017
An Apple employee points to the Touch Bar on a new Apple MacBook Pro laptop during a product launch event on Oct. 27, 2016 in Cupertino, California.
(Photo : Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

Apple's 2016 MacBook Pro variant that was released late last year was not highly appreciated by Apple fans due to limited number of ports, upgrade options and battery life issues. In fact, immediately after the launch of MacBook Pro 2016 with Touch Bar, the orders for refurbished older MacBook Pros have increased manifolds.

If recent reports are to be believed, the Cupertino-based company might roll out a new, refreshed MacBook Pro variant this year that might possibly be called as Apple MacBook Pro 2017. Rumors about the possible Apple MacBook Pro 2017 specs, release date and price have already started hitting the web.

According to The Christian Post report, the upcoming Apple MacBook Pro 2017 laptop is likely to feature some high-end specs. These include Intel's latest seventh-generation Kaby Lake processor along with a 16GB random access memory. There are also reports that claim Apple might ditch Intel as its chipset supplier this time in favor of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Among other specs, the MacBook Pro 2017 is rumored to get an improved battery life and a whopping 32GB RAM option. Unfortunately, the lack of ports in the current generation MBP range is likely to continue into this year's revamped laptops.

As per the MacWorld report, there are chances that the upcoming MacBook Pro will get rolled out in a new gold color option with more features and innovations dedicated to the professional market. As far as Apple MacBook Pro 2017 release date is concerned, the next gen laptop is likely to see an October debut. The MacBook Pro 2016 laptops were also launched in the same month last year.

Apple has not yet announced anything official about the MacBook Pro 2017 possible specs, release date or pricing details. So, readers are advised to take the information and rumors with a big pinch of salt.

Apple MacBook Pro 2017, Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Specs, Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Release, Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Rumors, Apple MacBook Pro 2017 News, Apple Macbook Pro 2016

