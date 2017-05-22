Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 Update Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month

Meg K.
First Posted: May 22, 2017 05:35 AM EDT
 MacBook Pro 2017 Leaks & Rumors
Apple is highly likely to take the wraps off the new MacBook Pro 2017 model at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) June 2017 annual event.
(Photo : iTwe4kz/YouTube screenshot)

Apple MacBook Pro 2017 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated devices of the year. Going by latest reports, Apple is highly likely to take the wraps off the new MacBook Pro 2017 model at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) June 2017 annual event.

Although the Cupertino-based tech giant usually announces software-related stuff at the WWDC event, this time it is rumored that the announcement list might also include Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, a new MacBook model, iMac 2017, iPad Pro 2 and a Siri smart speaker.

According to Forbes, the upcoming Apple MacBook Pro 2017 will get the newest available Intel's Kaby Lake processor that is expected to boost the device's performance and battery life. The device is also expected to come equipped with ARM chip for low-power functions. Among other specs, the 2017 Apple MacBook pro is rumored to feature a Retina 2.0 display, a 16GB random access memory and an updated Apple Pencil stylus. In terms of overall looks, the device is expected to sport a thinner and sleeker design than its predecessor, the MacBook Pro 2016.

As per reports, Apple will be announcing two MacBook Pro 2017 variants this year: a 13-inch model and a 15-inch model. The top-tier 15-inch MacBook Pro model is speculated to offer a hefty 32GB RAM. The laptop is expected to retain the TouchBar that debuted last year.

The iPhone maker will reportedly announce the new MacBook and MacBook Pro models during its June 5 keynote, which will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, according to MacRumors. In related news, rival Microsoft is also expected to announce a new Surface Pro device at its Shanghai event that is scheduled for tomorrow, May 23, 2017.

More information about Apple MacBook Pro 2017's specs, features, price and release details are expected to be revealed soon. Until then, readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.

TagsApple MacBook Pro 2017, Apple MacBook Air 2017, Apple MacBook 2017, Apple iPad Pro 2, Apple Siri

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple iPad Pro 2 Might Get A Bezel-less Display; Launch In June Almost Confirmed

Apple MacBook Air 2017's Release Date, Specs Update: Device Highly Likely To Get...

Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Release Date & Specs Update: Device’s Announcement At ...

Future Of Apple MacBook Air 2017 Still Remains A Big Question Mark

Apple iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Specs, Price: Device Likely to Get Unveiled Next ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Is Dimming Again Right Now

Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
Palm Springs Wnd Farm Windmills Aerial Flyover

Renewable Energy Milestone: California Leads In The Renewables Record, Gets Over 67% Of Its Energy From Renewables
Earth & OR10

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station

Emergency Spacewalk On ISS Set By NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft To Ditch Surface Pro 5 In Favor Of New Surface Pro Device
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  3. Ladybugs Could Help Produce Better Umbrella Designs
  1. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  2. Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
  3. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  4. Google Pixel 2 Model Taimen Runs On Android O; Next Generation Of Pixel Phones Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 835 Processor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Doomsday' Seed Vault Doomed? It was Flooded By Melting Permafrost

Arctic 'Doomsday Vault': The Global Seed Storage Has Been Flooded By Melting Ice
2007 OR10's Moon

Celestial Discovery! Solar System’s Third Largest Dwarf Planet ‘2007 OR10’ Has A Moon
Europa Lander

NASA Competition To Seek Ideas For Europa Lander Instruments To Facilitate Alien Search
Man-Made Bubble Around Earth

NASA Spots Man-Made Bubble Around Earth, What Is It?
Real Time Analytics