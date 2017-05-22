Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month

Apple is highly likely to take the wraps off the new MacBook Pro 2017 model at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) June 2017 annual event.

(Photo : iTwe4kz/YouTube screenshot)

Although the Cupertino-based tech giant usually announces software-related stuff at the WWDC event, this time it is rumored that the announcement list might also include Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, a new MacBook model, iMac 2017, iPad Pro 2 and a Siri smart speaker.

According to Forbes, the upcoming Apple MacBook Pro 2017 will get the newest available Intel's Kaby Lake processor that is expected to boost the device's performance and battery life. The device is also expected to come equipped with ARM chip for low-power functions. Among other specs, the 2017 Apple MacBook pro is rumored to feature a Retina 2.0 display, a 16GB random access memory and an updated Apple Pencil stylus. In terms of overall looks, the device is expected to sport a thinner and sleeker design than its predecessor, the MacBook Pro 2016.

As per reports, Apple will be announcing two MacBook Pro 2017 variants this year: a 13-inch model and a 15-inch model. The top-tier 15-inch MacBook Pro model is speculated to offer a hefty 32GB RAM. The laptop is expected to retain the TouchBar that debuted last year.

The iPhone maker will reportedly announce the new MacBook and MacBook Pro models during its June 5 keynote, which will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, according to MacRumors. In related news, rival Microsoft is also expected to announce a new Surface Pro device at its Shanghai event that is scheduled for tomorrow, May 23, 2017.

More information about Apple MacBook Pro 2017's specs, features, price and release details are expected to be revealed soon. Until then, readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.