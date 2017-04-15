iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Apple Ditches Touch ID Sensor For Facial Recognition Feature; Wireless Charnging, More Specs Revealed!

Apple might relocate the Touch ID sensor to the back of the iPhone 8 and rely on 3D sensing tech for security.

(Photo : EverythingApplePro/YouTube screenshot)

The iPhone 8 is probably one of the most exciting smartphones to arrive this year. Recent reports claim that Apple is still trying to add more features to the iPhone 8. Apple might also relocate its Touch ID sensor into the back of the device.

According to a BGR report, an edgeless screen display for iPhone 8 is certainly something everyone wants to see. But if the Cupertino-based company would change the Touch ID sensor location, several fans might be disappointed. Sacrificing the easy access to the Touch ID would bring negative impact on iPhone 8 buyers.

The Touch ID feature is used by most of the iPhone users dozens of times a day. Ditching it would be a huge step backward for the company, with respect to usability. The iPhone 8 might also feature a 5.8-inch OLED display and an Invisible front-facing camera that is hidden underneath its display.

One reason for relocating the Touch ID sensor on iPhone 8 is that Apple might rely on the new facial recognition feature in terms of security. But unlike the fingerprint scanner, the facial recognition or 3D sensing tech is easier to circumvent.

The 3D sensing technology or facial recognition is still very new. If Apple will add it to the iPhone 8, it will need a bit more time and several tests to prove that it is safe. Apple should also make sure that it will be able to prevent any hacks from happening

Until now, Apple has not released any official statements yet regarding the specs of the upcoming iPhone 8. But according to Forbes, the upcoming iPhone 8 is also speculated to sport wireless charging feature. There is also an idea that the iPhone 8 will feature an invisible screen in the back of the phone that can display notifications, and it is actually pretty awesome.