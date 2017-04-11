Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Earth spacex Microsoft

OnePlus 5 Latest News & Update: Massive Upgrades, Leaks Revealed!

Edward
First Posted: Apr 11, 2017 05:25 AM EDT
OnePlus 5
The OnePlus 5 specs point to massive upgrade; the device can surely compete against the flagship phones like Apple’s iPhone 8, Samsung's Galaxy S8 and LG's G6.
OnePlus 5 is probably one of the most anticipated smartphones to arrive this year. The Chinese company OnePlus is well known to produce products with a very affordable price. Several fans are impressed not only with its affordability but its products are also advanced. The company can fairly compete with other tech giants.

The upcoming OnePlus 5 is going to be the successor of the previous models, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Several fans are wondering why would the company jump to the number 5 instead of the number 4. OnePlus is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, and rumors claim that the number 4 is bad luck in China.

According to a BGR report, the specs of the flagship phone OnePlus 5 might have been leaked through the internet. Report claims that the OnePlus 5 will be having an all screen design with small bezels.

The OnePlus 5 is also expected to have no physical Home button just like the Samsung Galaxy S8. The fingerprint sensor of OnePlus 5 will be located at the back of the device. The fingerprint sensor will be located beneath the rear camera to minimize the chance of the user to accidentally smudge the lens trying to use the fingerprint sensor.

According to Android Headlines, the OnePlus 5 would also sport a 5.5-inch display that comes with a 2K resolution. Users who love to take pictures will also love the 23MP dual lens rear camera with optical image stabilization and optical zoom.

OnePlus 5 will also last long because of its 3,000 mAh battery. Report claims that the device might also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor that is also used on Samsung Galaxy S8. Users would not have any problem multi-tasking thanks to its 8GB RAM.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to become the company's first smartphone to sport a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) display. Other potential features of the OnePlus 5 phone might also include IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless charging and micro SD support expandable up to 256GB.

