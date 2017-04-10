Samsung Galaxy S8 Hits UK Market On April 28; Pre-Order Available In Saudi Arabia Until April 20; Combining Galaxy Note & Galaxy S Could Happen

There is a huge possibility that Samsung might combine the two flagship phones Galaxy Note and Galaxy S to make a greater smartphone.

(Photo : Samsung Mobile/YouTube screenshot)

After several months of speculation, the South Korean tech giant finally revealed its flagship smartphone at an event in New York last March 29. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been the talk of the town since their release. The latest smartphones come with an impressive look, combined with awesome hardware, and its all new "Bixby" smart assistant.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are expected to hit the U.K. market on April 28. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus start at a price of £689 ($854), which increases to £779 ($965) for the Galaxy S8 Plus. According to Arab News, the phones are also available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia until April 20. Buyers who pre-ordered the device are expected to receive it before May 5.

The new infinity display of Samsung Galaxy S8 gives the users one of a kind full screen experience. Samsung achieved the Galaxy S8 elegant design by making its components smaller, without sacrificing its performance. The smart assistant "Bixby" can also analyze something a user chooses without typing a single word. "Bixby" evolves as it learns the user's routine.

Users can also secure their most important files using the iris scanning feature of Samsung Galaxy S8. Users would not mind getting their phone wet because it is water-resistant. The Galaxy S8 can also be paired with the Gear 360 that can live broadcast in 360.

However, the exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7 disaster dragged the company's name down last year. For sure, Samsung is now prepping for an impressive Note 8 that might surpass the recent Galaxy S8. Fans hope that the Note 8 would not have the same issues like its previous model.

With the Galaxy Note 7 incident, Samsung should not make any further errors in the future. According to a PhoneDog report, there would not be any problem if the company will combine the Samsung Galaxy S and Samsung Galaxy Note phones soon. It might also help Samsung to put their 100 percent focus and attention on one project and can even make a greater smartphone.