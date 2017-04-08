Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Jupiter Xbox Project Scorpio spacex

Nokia 9 Release Date, News & Update: Device Expected To Top Smartphone Industry; Full Specs Finally Revealed!

Edward
First Posted: Apr 08, 2017 05:51 AM EDT
Nokia 9
Upcoming Nokia 9 might bring the company back on top with its impressive features.
(Photo : Smartphone Pedia/YouTube Screenshot)

A lot of tech fans all over the world have been waiting for the upcoming flagship phone Nokia 9. The latest Nokia handset is expected to reach the market some time in July 2017. Fans are expecting to see a durable smartphone that comes will an elegant design.

According to a TechWorm report, the upcoming Nokia 9 will be running the latest operating system, Android Nougat 7.1.2. The device will also sport an iris scanner and fingerprint scanner. These are to tighten its security. Nokia 9 will also be using a 1.9 GHz Octa Core QualComm Snapdragon 835 chipset, just like the new Samsung Galaxy S8.

The Nokia company is very well known for producing phones with long-lasting batteries. The Nokia 9 is rumored to get a 3800 mAh battery capacity. Users should not be worried because the Nokia 9 will also have fast charging features. However, the Nokia 9 battery will be non-removable.

As per Value Walk, the Nokia 9 will be having an LTE support for each sim. The Nokia 9 could also feature a 22 megapixel rear dual-lens camera with high-definition 4K recording and 12 megapixel front camera with dual tone LED flash. Some camera features like Geotagging is also included. These come from the long-time company collaborative partner Carl Zeiss, a German optical systems manufacturer.

The Nokia 9 display will be 5.5 inches Quad HD QLED, where its pixel density is expected to reach 534 PPI. It will also include advance sensors like accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light, gyroscope and fingerprint identity sensor.

Multitasking should also be easy for Nokia 9 because of its 6GB RAM. The internal storage of the device will be 64GB and it is expandable up to 256GB with micro SD card. It will also have a dust/water resistance feature so users would not mind if their device will get wet. The expected price of Nokia 9 is $550. 

TagsNokia 9, Nokia, Nokia 9 Updates, fingerprint scanner, iris scanner

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.



  
Nokia 9


