Microsoft’s Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News & Update: 4K HD Display, Radeon-Imbued & More Specs Revealed!

Xbox Project Scorpio features 4K HD display, radeon-infused device.

The Microsoft Company's Xbox Project Scorpio is an upgrade to the Xbox One. The upcoming device is expected to be the most powerful gaming console in the history. The Xbox Scorpio will bring immediate benefit to each gamer's existing game library because of its impressive specs.

According to a PCWorld report, Microsoft recently revealed the Xbox Scorpio specifications. The console will have 40 Radeon cores clocked at 1,172 MHz. AMD's Radeon RX 480 contains 36 cores that hum along between 1,120 MHz and 1,266 MHz. The Xbox Scorpio is like an AMD and Microsoft-crammed graphics card.

The Xbox Scorpio will bring a native 4K display. Consoles with 4K display also require huge RAM. The Xbox One contains 8GB of DDR3 memory with a 32MB fast ESRAM. The Xbox Scorpio, on the other hand, has been upgraded to have 12GB of the speedy GDDR5 memory that users can commonly find in modern PC graphics cards, with an overall memory bandwidth of 326GB per second.

To be able to run 4K video games, computers should also have powerful graphics card. The console gaming is stepping into the 4K world with Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro and roughly a year later is Microsoft's Xbox Scorpio.

But what are the playable games for the Xbox Project Scorpio? According to Polygon, Microsoft needs to make the games from Xbox One available to Xbox Scorpio so other gamers will not be left behind. The Xbox Scorpio needs to have the best looking versions of every third-party game moving forward.

Microsoft also needs to make sure that the Xbox Scorpio will have enough exclusive games to prove other consoles that users see and play things on the Scorpio they cannot get anywhere else. The Xbox Scorpio is going to be a huge weapon in the war of consoles. But the primary ammunition is going to be its software.