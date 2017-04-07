Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple spacex Jupiter Xbox Project Scorpio

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date 2017: Pre-Installed Android O In The Next Note Variant?

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Apr 07, 2017 04:40 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy Note Series
Justin Denison, senior vice president of product strategy at Samsung, speaks during a launch event for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

With the recent announcement of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagship devices, Samsung is expected to move on to the next step in the lineup of its Note series. Most of the world knows how the Galaxy Note 7 faced a mortifying downfall due to the explosion mayhem.

However, that does not make the South Korean electronics manufacturer stop one of its most successful variants from the mobile market. That said, reports note that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is under development, and unsurprisingly, the specs related to the upcoming device have started to reveal.

It is reported that Samsung is going to reveal the next Galaxy Note variant by the codename "Great." Above all, a number of Galaxy Note 8 specs rumors are turning up that give a glimpse of what the new phone might pack under the hood.

According to Value Walk, some of these specs rumors noted that the new Note will feature a dual-lens camera with force touch sensors. A number of features in the upcoming phone are already seen in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the website further reported.

The most notable ones are the "infinity display" layout and the absence of the physical Home button. If the button is removed, then the fingerprint sensor is expected to be placed at the back just like in Samsung's latest flagship devices.

As far as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release date is concerned, the tech giant may reveal the device by the end of 2017. If that is the case, then expect the upcoming Android O to be a part of the Note variant.

The addition of the latest Android OS to the device is a speculation based on the fact that Google tends to reveal the next Android version Q3 2017. If the Note 8 comes out in Q4 2017, then there are high chances that the device could get the new OS pre-installed.

As usual, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 firmware development will feature various features of its own that are expected to run on the Android version, GSM Arena reported. If that is the case, then fans are likely to expect Note features like the use of Note S-pen, air command preferences and Samsung Edge screen bar.

