iPad 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Comes With Affordable Price For An Apple Product But Difficult To Repair

The upcoming Apple's iPad 2017 is not an exciting tablet. But it does not mean that it is not compelling. The iPad 2017's predecessor is simply the iPad Air 2. These kinds of devices are designed to appeal to first-time iPad buyers or those persons that are looking to upgrade from one of Apple's older tablets and the education market.

According to a report from Apple Insider, Apple is aiming to give a lower price for the iPad 2017. Sounds good for iPad buyers, but a low price might result for a low-quality Apple product. The seams are tight, surfaces are straight and level, and the entire product just feels solid.

One of the best features for iPad 2017 is that it has a fast and capable A9 system on a chip. The device also has a total of 1.3 million apps specifically designed for the iPad. And it will surely have an affordable price for an Apple product.

The disadvantage of iPad 2017 is that it has a dated camera technology. The device is also not compatible with an Apple Pencil or a Smart Keyboard. An Apple Pencil is a digital stylus pen that works as an input device for the iPad Pro tablet computer.

The iPad 2017's non-wide gamut display is also not fully laminated. The laminated screen can make some iPad users feel nearer to the interface. However, the non-laminated screen prompts no lag or delay in icon movement.

The iPad 2017 might have an identical size and shape to the iPad Air. The cases from the previous model should be fine but some things would not line up right. There is no physical lock/mute switch on the iPad 2017. Its speaker holes also extend a bit further on the new iPad.

According to Trusted Reviews, the iPad 2017 might be a cheap device, but it is difficult to repair. Report claims that most parts of the new iPad could be swapped with other parts from the iPad Air. The parts come with exceptions, including the front camera, Home button, and power and volume buttons.