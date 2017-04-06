Updated Hot Tags NASA spacex Apple Samsung Galaxy S8 Elon Musk

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

iPad 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Comes With Affordable Price For An Apple Product But Difficult To Repair

Edward
First Posted: Apr 06, 2017 04:00 AM EDT
iPad
The upcoming Apple’s iPad 2017 is not an exciting tablet but is compelling.
(Photo : ZONEofTECH/YouTube screenshot)

The upcoming Apple's iPad 2017 is not an exciting tablet. But it does not mean that it is not compelling. The iPad 2017's predecessor is simply the iPad Air 2. These kinds of devices are designed to appeal to first-time iPad buyers or those persons that are looking to upgrade from one of Apple's older tablets and the education market.

According to a report from Apple Insider, Apple is aiming to give a lower price for the iPad 2017. Sounds good for iPad buyers, but a low price might result for a low-quality Apple product. The seams are tight, surfaces are straight and level, and the entire product just feels solid.

One of the best features for iPad 2017 is that it has a fast and capable A9 system on a chip. The device also has a total of 1.3 million apps specifically designed for the iPad. And it will surely have an affordable price for an Apple product.

The disadvantage of iPad 2017 is that it has a dated camera technology. The device is also not compatible with an Apple Pencil or a Smart Keyboard. An Apple Pencil is a digital stylus pen that works as an input device for the iPad Pro tablet computer.

The iPad 2017's non-wide gamut display is also not fully laminated. The laminated screen can make some iPad users feel nearer to the interface. However, the non-laminated screen prompts no lag or delay in icon movement.

The iPad 2017 might have an identical size and shape to the iPad Air. The cases from the previous model should be fine but some things would not line up right. There is no physical lock/mute switch on the iPad 2017. Its speaker holes also extend a bit further on the new iPad.

According to Trusted Reviews, the iPad 2017 might be a cheap device, but it is difficult to repair. Report claims that most parts of the new iPad could be swapped with other parts from the iPad Air. The parts come with exceptions, including the front camera, Home button, and power and volume buttons.

TagsiPad 2017, Apple, iPad, iPad 2017 Updates

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple 9.7-inch iPad, RED iPhone 7, RED iPhone 7 Plus Available At Stores Now

Next Generation Apple iPad Pro 2 [VIDEO]: Release Date Set In March 2017! Check ...

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iP...

iPad Air 3 Specs, Price & Release Date: Device Expected To Launch In March 2017 ...

iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Launch Pushed To October Or November; Defi...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Blue Origin Just Released Images of Its Sleek Space Tourism Capsule

Unraveling The Capsule That Could Send People To Space
NASA’s Spacecraft Halfway From Pluto To Kuiper Belt Object 2014 MU69

New Horizons Spacecraft Reaches A Milestone As It Travels Half A Distance To Pluto
Cassini Grand Finale

NASA’s Cassini Prepares For ‘Grand Finale’ Dive Into Saturn; Watch How The Spacecraft Will Die
Belly Fat

Low-Calorie Sweeteners, For The Most Part, Heighten Fat Production, A New Study Says

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Event Horizon Telescope Is Now Set To Capture The First Image Of A Black Hole
  2. 18-Year-Old Indian Boy Wins NASA ‘Moon’ Prize For Proposing An Elevator From Earth To The Moon
  3. New Horizons Spacecraft Reaches A Milestone As It Travels Half A Distance To Pluto
  1. Omega-3s May Enhance Glucose Metabolism, Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes
  2. iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubled Price
  3. iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Launch Pushed To October Or November; Definitely Expensive Compared To Predecessors; Specs Revealed!
  4. NASA Discovers Mysterious Explosion In The Universe That Leaves Scientists Puzzled
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

CDF-S XT1

NASA Discovers Mysterious Explosion In The Universe That Leaves Scientists Puzzled
Planet Nine

Planet Nine Breakthrough? Four Candidates Located
iMac 2017 Rumored features

iMac 2017 News & Update: Release Date Possibly Delayed; Fans Should Expect Doubled Price
iPad

iPad 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Comes With Affordable Price For An Apple Product But Difficult To Repair
Real Time Analytics