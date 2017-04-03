Updated Hot Tags NASA Elon Musk Samsung Galaxy S8 Nintendo Switch Caffeine

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Scientists Grow Potatoes In Mars-Like Conditions

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 03, 2017 04:13 AM EDT
Dieng Cultural Festival
A Potato farmer harvests in the Dieng Plateau
(Photo : Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

Matt Damon's The Martian may be fictional, but like his character, it seems scientists found a way to grow potatoes on Mars. With the help of a simulator that replicates environmental conditions on the Red Planet, scientists from Peru were able to grow a small potato plant.

This is excellent news as far as colonizing Mars is concerned. The experiment was not only about bringing spuds on Mars. It was also about finding the type of potato that can resist areas on Earth that were previously thought to be non-cultivable, Astrobiologist Julio Valdivia told the Associated Press.

According to WhoTV.com, Valdivia is working hand in hand with NASA's Ames Research Center in California. The agency helped him design the simulator called CubeSat that featured below-zero temperatures, high concentrations of carbon monoxide and air pressure found at a nearly 20,000-foot altitude. This is not the first time NASA attempted such experiment though. Most of the previous works concentrated on optimizing extraterrestrial environments to increase food and oxygen on Martian soil.

Forbes noted that the new experiment put crops in extreme conditions, as exposed by the CubeSat. If the potatoes can tolerate such climate, they have a good chance to survive on Mars.

The CubeSat houses soil from the southern Peruvian desert, which scientists think are the "most Mars-like" soil found on Earth. The spuds are then planted in the soil and sealed into the simulator, which delivers nutrient-rich water and mimics Martian temperatures in daytime and nighttime. It has also kept the plants under Martian air pressure. To keep track of their growth, cameras are trained on the spuds 24/7.

The result is straight out of Matt Damon's sci-fi movie, with potato breeder Walter Amoros remarking that potatoes have a high potential for strengthening food security in areas around the globe that are affected by climate change and famine. The next stage of the experiment will soon be underway.

Scientists will have to widen the experimental base to get a broader range of results. They will also have to increase carbon dioxide concentrations to bring the spuds ever nearer to Martian atmosphere.

TagsThe Martian, Matt Damon, Potatoes, extraterrestrial farming

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Extraterrestrial Farming On Mars Harder Than Expected

Space-Age Food Products Cultivated By Incas Ahead Of NASA

Scientists Grow Potatoes In Mars-Like Conditions

SpaceX To Launch 'Silliest' Thing On Falcon Heavy

Martian Atmosphere Lost To Space, A New Study Reveals

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA: Ancient Mars Atmosphere Lost To Space

Martian Atmosphere Lost To Space, A New Study Reveals
Psyche And Spacecraft

NASA, ASU To Send An Orbiter To A Massive, Unusual Metallic Asteroid, 'Psyche'
Laziness

Laziness Can Be Blamed On Others; It Is Contagious!
Nappiness

Nappiness: Short Naps During Afternoon Are The Key To Happiness

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple Leaks Update: iPhone Upgrade Features New Screen Technology For iPhone 8
  2. Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  1. Astronaut Peggy Whitson Breaks The Record For The Most Spacewalks Performed By A Woman
  2. Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update Officially Rolled Out On Pixel & Nexus Tablets; Updates On Other Devices To Hit Soon
  3. Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News: Microsoft Might Quote A Higher Than Expected Price For Upcoming Console
  4. Apple iOS 10.3 Update Hits Flagship Devices But Beware
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Google Pixel C

Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update Officially Rolled Out On Pixel & Nexus Tablets; Updates On Other Devices To Hit Soon
Scientist Begin Retrieving Data From Galileo After Close Call With Jupiter

Latest Jupiter Flyby Shows Surreal Mysteries On Giant Planet
Best Latte Art Show

Excessive Caffeine Intake Could Cause Frequent Urination In Women
America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space’

America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space,’ Navy Vice Admiral Says
Real Time Analytics