Updated Hot Tags NASA Sun Mars Universe Earth

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Sam D
First Posted: Jun 15, 2017 07:18 AM EDT
 China To Grow Potatoes On The Moon
A team of Chinese scientists wants to grow potatoes on the lunar surface.
(Photo : Jian Fang/YouTube screenshot)

China will be attempting to grow potatoes on the Moon as part of the Chang’e-4 lunar mission scheduled for launch in 2018. Besides, there is also a plan to send insects to see if they can survive.

According to The Chongqing Morning Post, the potatoes will be sealed inside a mini ecosystem. The spuds will be sharing a small cylinder with silkworm larvae.

The goal of the sending the potatoes and insects is to see whether they can survive on the surface of the Moon. The mini ecosystem will work around the process of carbon creation from the silkworm eggs hatching and oxygen generation from the potatoes, resulting in a give and take between the organisms.

The experiment will give a crucial insight to scientists about the viability of a future human colony on the lunar surface. The mini ecosystem that will house the potatoes and insects will measure 18 cm in length, 3 kg in weight and will have a diameter of 16 cm.

The Strait Times reported that one of the issues that the research team has to address is the huge difference between Earth’s and Moon’s environments. For instance, the temperature on the lunar surface can be as low as -170°C. According to the research team, it could take a high amount of energy to make sure that the mini ecosystem capsule keeps running in the harsh atmosphere of Earth’s natural satellite.

Incidentally, the team hopes that they can make a live stream of the process. "We hope it will raise awareness on environmental issues and generate interest in space exploration," the head designer of the project, Professor Xie Gengxin, said.

Interestingly, potatoes played an important role in the 2015 Hollywood blockbuster The Martian, a movie based on a book by Andy Weir, which starred Matt Damon. The actor played the part of an astronaut stranded on Mars who resorts to farming potatoes on the Martian surface to survive.

TagsMoon, Lunar Surface, Lunar Mission, Potatoes On Moon, Chang’e-4, Chang’e-4 Lunar Mission, China's Moon Mission, China, The Martian, Matt Damon

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy To Be Launched Soon

NASA’s Moon Orbiter Camera Is A Meteoroid Hit Survivor

Bag Of Moon Dust That NASA Lost To Be Auctioned, Expected To Fetch Millions

Gaze On Supermoon That Will Come Closest To The Earth On May 25, 2017

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Cold Spot' In Space Could Be Proof Of A Parallel Universe

Cold Spot Could Be The Evidence Of A Collision With The Parallel Universe?
After 130 Years, Scientists Could Rediscover An Eighth Wonder Of The World

The Possible Eighth Natural Wonder Of The World In New Zealand Could Be Rediscovered After 130 Years
Sex In Space

Sex In Space Is A Real Concern, Has Implications On Colonization Attempts Of Other Worlds
China To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

China Wants To Grow Potatoes On The Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA's Wallops' Rocket Launch That Would Lead To Colorful Clouds Over East Coast Foiled Again
  2. Is Your Diet Leading To Depression? Study Reveals
  3. FDA Wants To Withdraw This Opioid Drug From The Market
  1. Jupiter Has A Whopping 69 Discovered Moons
  2. 5-Year-Old Girl Recovers From Black Widow Bite
  3. Glowing Sea Creatures Bloom In Droves Along US West Coast
  4. Keytruda Drug Could Diminish, Destroy Cancer Tumors
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Eating Red Onions Help Fight Cancer

Red Onions Could Kill Cancer Cells, A New Study Says
Vitamin A

Vitamin A Could Help Treat Diabetes, A New Study Reveals
Seal Pup Season Continues At Donna Nook Reserve

Gray Seals Now Thriving In New England, Scientists Say
NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes

NASA’s SOFIA Discovers Cool Dust Around Active Black Holes
Real Time Analytics