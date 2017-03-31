Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Samsung Galaxy S8 international space station

Twitter Latest Update: Twitter Handles In Replies Will No Longer Count In 140 Character Limit

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 31, 2017 03:59 AM EDT
Twitter Latest Update
Twitter confirms Twitter handles in replies will not be counted in the 140-character limit.
(Photo : Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

Popular social networking website Twitter has reportedly confirmed that Twitter handles in replies will not be counted in the 140-character limit. This means that a user's tweet reply either to an individual or a group conversation will not count the @usernames (for example @realBarackObama) against the 140-character limit.

According to PCMag, now when a user replies to a tweet, the name of the person he/she is replying to will appear above the text of the tweet rather than within the tweet. As a result, users will have more characters to have conversations. If in case more than one person is part of the thread, the user will see one username followed by "and 1 other," "and 2 others" and so on. Also, as part of the latest Twitter update, users can tap on "Replying to..." to check and control who is part of the conversation.

"When reading a conversation, you'll actually see what people are saying, rather than seeing lots of @usernames at the start of a Tweet," Twitter product manager Sasank Reddy noted in the official blog post, as noted by the The Verge.

Reddy explained that the latest updates are based on feedback from users as well as research and experimentation. He added that in the tests performed to check the new features, it was found that people engage more with conversations on Twitter. The company will continue to find new ways to improve conversations and make Twitter easier to use.

Previously, the social networking giant has also removed quoted tweets, attached pictures, GIFs and links from the character limit. It is to be noted that Twitter handles used within original, non-reply posts will still be counted in the usual character limit.

Currently, Twitter faces tough competition from Facebook and Instagram. The company's latest move is believed to increase user engagement that is something Twitter is constantly trying to improve in order to generate more revenue.

