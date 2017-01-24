Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Researchers Consider To Develop 'Fake News' Vaccine

Alex Davis
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 04:00 AM EST
Fake News
Social media can spread news fast. Thus, researchers want to combat this fake news problem.
(Photo : CBS This Morning/YouTube screenshot)

Fake news has been quite spreading lately, especially on social media. This happening has inspired scientists to create a so-called "vaccine" to immunize people against this false news.

In a report by BBC, a study from the University of Cambridge devised a psychological tool to combat this fake news problem. The researchers suggest to "pre-emptively exposing" readers to a small dose of the misinformation can help the organizations cancel out the bogus claims.

The report shows that among the other fake news, the most concerned would be the stories regarding Syria and the U.S. election.

Thus, the study lead author at the University of Cambridge, Dr. Sander van der Linden, said that "Misinformation can be sticky, spreading and replicating like a virus. The idea is to provide a cognitive repertoire that helps build up resistance to misinformation, so the next time people come across it, they are less susceptible."

The study, that is published in the journal Global Challenges include more than 2,000 U.S. residents. They were presented with two claims regarding global warming.

The researchers said, when they presented consecutively, the influence of the well-established facts had on people were canceled out by the bogus claims conducted by the campaigners. However, when the information combined with some misinformation, in a form of warning, the so-called fake news had less resonance.

Dr. Sander van der Linden said that, "It's uncomfortable to think that misinformation is so potent in our society. A lot of people's attitude toward climate change aren't very firm. They are aware there is a debate going on but aren't necessarily sure what to believe. Conflicting messages can leave them feeling back at square one," according to Phys.org.

Also, formulated stories that the Pope allegedly was backing Donald Trump and also his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton sold weapons to the so-called Islamic State group were read and spread by millions of Facebook users during the time of the U.S. election campaign.

Meanwhile, the largest social media network had announced that the new features can help combat this so-called fake news stories. Thus, Google and Twitter had to make more effort to handle this issue.

TagsFake News, Facebook, Twitter, google

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Bad News For The New Dads: Postpartum Depression Can Also Affect New Fathers, Re...

Son Of President-Elect Donald Trump Raises $16.3M For A Hospital

NSYNC Member Lance Bass Will Soon Be A Real Space Cowboy; Dream Of Going To Spac...

Watch The Rare Footage Of Elon Musk Overwhelmed With The Historic Landing Of Spa...

Tech Superstar Elon Musk Stuck In Traffic, Plans To Dig Tunnels To Solve The Pro...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

A Mock Journey To Mars

A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
Studying

This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
Thomas Pesquet

Students Will Have A Chance To Talk To Recent Spacewalk Star Thomas Pesquet; It Will Be Live-Streamed
Wolf 1061c

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Earth-Like Planet Is Probably More Like Venus, New Study Says
  2. HIV News: People With Mental Illness Have Low Number Of HIV Testing; Researchers Suggest To Have Them Tested
  3. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  1. Curiosity Rover Spotted A Mars Rock That May Be A Meteorite
  2. Space Investigators Solve Mystery Behind Galaxy Deaths
  3. Tornadoes, Deadly Storm Hit Southeast US; 19 People Killed, 60 Injured
  4. Did Aliens Just Give Humans A Sneak Peek Of Extraterrestrial Dimension?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Caspian Tigers

Extinct Massive Caspian Tigers To Be 'Brought Back To Life'
Solar Flare

Cosmic Disasters That Would Make The Planet Earth In Danger
ISRO

India, US Must Join Forces On Space Research And Exploration, NASA Scientist Says
Laser Light Show

Ultrafast Camera Captures Light For The First Time
Real Time Analytics