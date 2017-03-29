Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Physics

Samsung 4K Cinema Screens Launched; New Tech May Compete With Movie Theater Projector Screens

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 29, 2017 05:44 AM EDT
Samsung 4K Cinema Screen
A man looks at a display of Samsung flat panel televisions.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Samsung has reportedly launched the new Cinema Screen earlier today, which could compete with movie theater projectors. The new screen, revealed by the South Korean Giant, features an LED screen with 4096 x 2160 pixels (4K) resolution.

Samsung's new 4K Cinema Screen has been reportedly designed for movie theaters. The Verge reported the screen to be 34 feet in size offering High Dynamic Range (HDR) content. Moreover, the website reports that the unveiled Cinema Screen is capable of offering 10 times the brightness level of the usual movie theater projectors.

Samsung has noted that the 4K Cinema Screen is meant to change the demands for theaters. These demands not only include movies but also include other special events related to gaming, sports and corporate meetings.

While Samsung's 4K Cinema Screen is pretty crispy and bright compared to theater projectors, it still lacks the size and affordability of the latter. According to reports, the standard movie theater projector screens are between 45 feet to 65 feet in width, which is far more than Samsung's newly launched 4K theater screens. Moreover, the new-gen IMAX theater screens are reportedly 72 feet in width. So, how will Samsung tackle this?

Further reports talk of the price tag that Samsung will unveil for the new 4K Cinema Screens, which may be a lot more than the movie theater projector screens. Even maintenance of the Samsung screens could be expensive if there is any issue with them once used in various places. Projector screens will be a lot cheaper, apparently. Moreover, latest reports updated of 4K projectors as well, which could also compete with Samsung's 4K resolution theater screens.

How will consumers respond to this new tech, which may seem an ambiguous manufacturing decision? Apparently, the new 4K Cinema screens may be used at premium places of interest. Everything will come into focus once Samsung discloses the price tag for its latest tech.

TagsSamsung, Samsung Cinema Screen, Samsung 4K Cinema Screen, Samsung Theater Screen

