Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Physics

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Nokia C9 Leaked Features Update: Upcoming Flagship Device Boasts A 22MP Carl Zeiss Camera

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 29, 2017 05:34 AM EDT
Nokia Logo
The logo of the Nokia plant. Expect the Nokia C9 to hit the market soon.
(Photo : Jens Koch/Getty Images)

Nokia is seemingly making an impression since it got back its manufacturing division. Nokia, which was once the top Finnish company, has recently returned with quite a few Android OS phones. A new device added to the list is the Nokia C9. New leaks have surfaced featuring rendered images of the new phone with the phone specs.

Go Android stated that the upcoming Nokia C9 will sport a full-metal body layout with the rear camera positioned at the center of the device. The metal frame of the body is also noted to be wrapped in high-quality leather on the back, which has been seen earlier in LG's G4. Nokia is seemingly ready to make an impression with the new phone launching in later months.

According to Nokia, the new Nokia C9 smartphone is expected to launch in June 2017. Rumors had speculated that the phone will be launched at the MWC 2017. However, HMD Global reportedly confirmed the unveiling of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 at the global mobile conference.

Nokia C9 leaked reports further updated on the specs of the phone. According to the leaks, the phone will boast the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor chipset with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, the high-end smartphone will also feature 128GB of internal storage capacity.

The Nokia C9 is further noted to sport an impressive 22MP Carl Zeiss camera lens for the rear camera. Despite the awesome specs it packs, the Nokia's new device still needs to compete with the likes of more popular and highly anticipated devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which are currently trending in the news for their launch on March 30, tomorrow.

Nokia surely has so much ground to cover to get back in the big league. Hopefully, the Nokia C9 is worth a shot once new phones like this one are officially released by the Finnish company, according to Fortune.

TagsNokia, Nokia C9, Nokia C9 leaked features, Nokia C9 leaked photos, Nokia C9 22MP Carl Zeiss Camera

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Top 10 Trending Smartphones Update: Xiaomi Tops The List, Beats Samsung

New Nokia Phone Revealed By Second Owners HMD Global: 'Snake' Game, A 31 Day Bat...

Nokia D1C Release Date, Specs, Latest News: Leaks Reveal Specs, Available In 5 &...

How a Nokia 310 Stopped a Speeding Bullet Saving Owner’s Life

Sony PS4 Pro Latest Update: Media Player App Gets Support For 4K Video Files

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

A Primate

Challenging The Social Brain Hypothesis With A Very Fruity Theory
Income Disparity And Physics

Income Disparity And Physics: Explaining Economic Condition Of A Country With The Help Of Laws Of Physics
Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update

Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update Adds New Features To Both Classic & Frontier Models
Nintendo Switch Preview Event

New Nintendo Switch Update Revealed: Offers In-Game Improvements & Minor Bug Fixes

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  2. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  3. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Release Date, Specs: Device Likely To Get Unveiled In June 2017
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  4. Electric Sand Makes Up Titan’s Towering Dunes, Scientists Say
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

How To Get Rid Of Eczema

FDA Approves A Powerful Drug For Severe Eczema Treatment
Heat Waves: The Most Deadly Extreme Weather Event

Millions Of People Could Be Exposed To More Deadly Heat Waves In Coming Years, A New Study Says
Newport-Inglewood Fault: Catastrophic Earthquake Danger Looms

Newly Discovered Fault System In California Could Trigger 7.4 Earthquake, A New Study Reveals
Facebook Mobile App Features

Facebook Mobile App Offers New Features Including Its Own Version Of Snapchat Camera Effects
Real Time Analytics