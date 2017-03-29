Nokia C9 Leaked Features Update: Upcoming Flagship Device Boasts A 22MP Carl Zeiss Camera

The logo of the Nokia plant. Expect the Nokia C9 to hit the market soon.

(Photo : Jens Koch/Getty Images)

Nokia is seemingly making an impression since it got back its manufacturing division. Nokia, which was once the top Finnish company, has recently returned with quite a few Android OS phones. A new device added to the list is the Nokia C9. New leaks have surfaced featuring rendered images of the new phone with the phone specs.

Go Android stated that the upcoming Nokia C9 will sport a full-metal body layout with the rear camera positioned at the center of the device. The metal frame of the body is also noted to be wrapped in high-quality leather on the back, which has been seen earlier in LG's G4. Nokia is seemingly ready to make an impression with the new phone launching in later months.

Nokia C9 Specification Leak Nigeria India China USA UK UAE https://t.co/slb57j0965 pic.twitter.com/4iYKOBdJxU — Abdulmalik Badamasi (@d_oneX) 28 March 2017

According to Nokia, the new Nokia C9 smartphone is expected to launch in June 2017. Rumors had speculated that the phone will be launched at the MWC 2017. However, HMD Global reportedly confirmed the unveiling of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 at the global mobile conference.

Nokia C9 leaked reports further updated on the specs of the phone. According to the leaks, the phone will boast the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor chipset with 6GB of RAM. Moreover, the high-end smartphone will also feature 128GB of internal storage capacity.

The Nokia C9 is further noted to sport an impressive 22MP Carl Zeiss camera lens for the rear camera. Despite the awesome specs it packs, the Nokia's new device still needs to compete with the likes of more popular and highly anticipated devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which are currently trending in the news for their launch on March 30, tomorrow.

Nokia surely has so much ground to cover to get back in the big league. Hopefully, the Nokia C9 is worth a shot once new phones like this one are officially released by the Finnish company, according to Fortune.