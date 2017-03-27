Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise

Here are some gaming titles that we expect would make it to the PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List.

(Photo : PlayStation/YouTube screenshot)

Sony is expected to announce the PlayStation Plus April 2017 free games list sometime this week, probably on March 29, 2017. Notably, Sony has already added the third person shooter game Drawn to Death to the PlayStation Plus April 2017 free games list.

Drawn to Death has been developed by David Jaffe's studio, The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency. The new PS4 game will debut on the PlayStation 4 next month, on April 4. Some of the other games expected to make it to the PlayStation Plus April free games list include The Order 1886, Steins; Gate 0, Kill All Zombies and Shadow Blade Reload, according to PlayStation Universe.

Another gaming title that is expected to be offered to PlayStation subscribers for free next month is Resident Evil: Umbrella Corps. The multiplayer tactical shooter game was released for the PC and PS4 last year in June. The game was developed and published by Capcom. The game Resident Evil: Umbrella Corps is also popularly known as Biohazard Umbrella Corps in Japan.

Tearaway Unfolded and Earth Defense Force 2025 are among the two titles that are still available to play free of cost for PS Plus subscribers.

In related news, Sony is currently offering a bonus booster pack for the popular hack and slash video game Let It Die, especially for PlayStation Plus members. Gamers can download the Direct Hell Booster Pack free of charge on PS4 until April 18.

The booster pack will give players in-game coins, bonuses, expanded storage space, crafting resources and more features. The free DLC is sure to be made available for gamers in North America. However, it still remains unclear if the same will be available in the U.K., even though Sony has teased before that it may look to make an additional PlayStation VR title available for gamers as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus roster, as noted by Express.

Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt as nothing yet has been officially announced by Sony.