Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 To Feature Impressive Specs; 93% Screen-To-Body Ratio Expected

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is rumored to feature a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

(Photo : TechConfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

Xiaomi Mi Mix was very much appreciated for its bezel-less radical design when the smartphone got released last year. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the Mi Mix successor, possibly dubbed as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. The handset was recently confirmed by the company's CEO Lei Jun in the form of a Weibo post. Rumors about Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specs, price and release date have already started creating a lot of buzz.

According to IndiaToday in Tech, a video clip of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has surfaced online that has been released by TechConfigurations. The video shows the smartphone from both back and front. The handset in the video looks quite similar to the first generation Mi Mix featuring near-bezel-less design. There is a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with curved edges on the sides and Corning Gorilla Glass Protection topped with a 2.5D curved glass panel and a dual camera setup.

Among other specs, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is rumored to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, an ultrasonic proximity sensor and a fingerprint scanner. As far as camera is concerned, the upcoming handset is expected to boast an 8MP selfie shooter and a 16MP main camera.

The Mi Mix 2 is rumored to feature a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, as compared to its predecessor that flaunts a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Also, it is going to have a screen that eclipses three edges and almost a fourth. This leaves merely a slim bezel at the bottom of the device. Moreover, the phone will also be built primarily out of ceramic, just like its predecessor, as noted by BGR.

Notably, it has already been confirmed that the Mi Mix successor is being designed by French designer Philippe Starck, who also helped design the original model. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is expected to get a Q4 2017 release date.

Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt as nothing yet about Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specs, price or release date has been officially announced by the maker.