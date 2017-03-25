Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Cancer Red Planet Cancer cells

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 To Feature Impressive Specs; 93% Screen-To-Body Ratio Expected

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 25, 2017 07:00 AM EDT
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is rumored to feature a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
(Photo : TechConfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

Xiaomi Mi Mix was very much appreciated for its bezel-less radical design when the smartphone got released last year. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the Mi Mix successor, possibly dubbed as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. The handset was recently confirmed by the company's CEO Lei Jun in the form of a Weibo post. Rumors about Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specs, price and release date have already started creating a lot of buzz.

According to IndiaToday in Tech, a video clip of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has surfaced online that has been released by TechConfigurations. The video shows the smartphone from both back and front. The handset in the video looks quite similar to the first generation Mi Mix featuring near-bezel-less design. There is a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with curved edges on the sides and Corning Gorilla Glass Protection topped with a 2.5D curved glass panel and a dual camera setup.

Among other specs, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is rumored to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, an ultrasonic proximity sensor and a fingerprint scanner. As far as camera is concerned, the upcoming handset is expected to boast an 8MP selfie shooter and a 16MP main camera.

The Mi Mix 2 is rumored to feature a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, as compared to its predecessor that flaunts a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Also, it is going to have a screen that eclipses three edges and almost a fourth. This leaves merely a slim bezel at the bottom of the device. Moreover, the phone will also be built primarily out of ceramic, just like its predecessor, as noted by BGR.

Notably, it has already been confirmed that the Mi Mix successor is being designed by French designer Philippe Starck, who also helped design the original model. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is expected to get a Q4 2017 release date.

Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt as nothing yet about Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specs, price or release date has been officially announced by the maker.

TagsXiaomi Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specs, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 release date, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 price, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 rumors, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 video

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Xiaomi Mi 6 News, Specs & Release Date: Handset Rumored To Come In Three SoC Var...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Release Date, Specs, Price, Rumors: Handset's Mid-January 20...

Xiaomi Mi 6 Release Date, Specs, Price: Handset's Launch Set In March 2017!

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Release Date Scheduled On October 25; To Be Priced At $590 With...

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 To Feature Impressive Specs; 93% Screen-To-Body Ratio Expected

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists

Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists
Elon Musk's Tesla Model S

Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3 Featured In A Test Drive Video; Tesla To Take Up Solar Roof Orders Starting Next Month
The Truth About Vitamin D

Vitamin D Would Likely Prevent Autism, A New Study Says
Lung Anatomy

Newly Discovered Lung Function Has A Key Role In Blood Production

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  2. Microsoft Surface Book 2 To Roll Out With A $1,000 Price Tag; Release Date To Be Announced Soon?
  3. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Patent For A New Foldable Device Spotted Online
  1. Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
  2. Rare 'Parasitic Twin' Successfully Removed From Infant
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  4. 'Asperitas': A New 'Wave-Like' Cloud Recorded In The International Cloud Atlas
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Final Stage Preparations For James Webb Telescope Launch Underway

Announcement: Final Stage Preparations For James Webb Telescope Launch Underway
HTC U Ultra

HTC U Ultra Review: Great Sound Quality, But A Major Fingerprint Magnet [Video]
Diabetic Retinopathy Symptoms

Inhibition Of This Newly Discovered Molecule Could Prevent Vision Loss In Diabetics, Premature Infants
Mars Planet Geology Is More Similar To Earth

Mars Planet's Geology Is More Similar To Earth, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics