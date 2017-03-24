OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating

Smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to announce its next flagship killer, possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5, in Q3 or Q4 2017.

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to announce its next flagship killer, possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5, in the next few months. Rumors about OnePlus 5 specs, price and release date have been making rounds for quite some time now.

According to Yahoo, the OnePlus 3T successor will be named OnePlus 5 and not 4. It is to be noted that number four is considered unlucky in the Chinese culture. This might be the reason that OnePlus is giving OnePlus 4 a miss. Smartphone maker Vivo also named the V3 successor as V5 instead of V4.

Talking about OnePlus 5 specs, the next gen smartphone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch dual-curved edge AMOLED display, an FHD 1080p display resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage, Android 7.1 Nougat, a 4000 mAH battery, a USB Type-C port and Qi wireless charging feature. On the camera part, the OnePlus 5 is rumored to get a 12MP front camera with wide-angle lens and a 23MP main rear camera. The handset is also expected to get an IP68 rating that will make it water-resistant and dust-resistant and a glass and metal body, reported Gizbot.

Recently, popular leakster Evan Blass, whose Twitter handle is @evleaks, tweeted a picture of a phone with a wallpaper kind of teaser with the caption: "Never Settle." This is OnePlus' signature phrase.

You know what this means, don't you? pic.twitter.com/rBCiDUSGHn — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2017

Tech expert David Ruddock from Android Police also asked OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei if a "dark" announcement is coming anytime soon. In reply, Pei tweeted a GIF of wolves howling at night under a full moon.

.@getpeid I hear OnePlus could have a dark announcement some time soon. That it might even be as Black as Midnight? — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) March 6, 2017

As far as OnePlus 5 release date is concerned, the highly anticipated smartphone is likely to get rolled out either in Q3 or Q4 2017. Notably, the Chinese smartphone maker usually announces new devices during the end of the year. It is advised that readers take the information with a pinch of salt as nothing has been officially announced by OnePlus.