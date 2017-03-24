Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Cancer Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 24, 2017 05:25 AM EDT
OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup
Smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to announce its next flagship killer, possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5, in Q3 or Q4 2017.
(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to announce its next flagship killer, possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5, in the next few months. Rumors about OnePlus 5 specs, price and release date have been making rounds for quite some time now.

According to Yahoo, the OnePlus 3T successor will be named OnePlus 5 and not 4. It is to be noted that number four is considered unlucky in the Chinese culture. This might be the reason that OnePlus is giving OnePlus 4 a miss. Smartphone maker Vivo also named the V3 successor as V5 instead of V4.

Talking about OnePlus 5 specs, the next gen smartphone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch dual-curved edge AMOLED display, an FHD 1080p display resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage, Android 7.1 Nougat, a 4000 mAH battery, a USB Type-C port and Qi wireless charging feature. On the camera part, the OnePlus 5 is rumored to get a 12MP front camera with wide-angle lens and a 23MP main rear camera. The handset is also expected to get an IP68 rating that will make it water-resistant and dust-resistant and a glass and metal body, reported Gizbot.

Recently, popular leakster Evan Blass, whose Twitter handle is @evleaks, tweeted a picture of a phone with a wallpaper kind of teaser with the caption: "Never Settle." This is OnePlus' signature phrase.

Tech expert David Ruddock from Android Police also asked OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei if a "dark" announcement is coming anytime soon. In reply, Pei tweeted a GIF of wolves howling at night under a full moon.

As far as OnePlus 5 release date is concerned, the highly anticipated smartphone is likely to get rolled out either in Q3 or Q4 2017. Notably, the Chinese smartphone maker usually announces new devices during the end of the year. It is advised that readers take the information with a pinch of salt as nothing has been officially announced by OnePlus.

Tagsoneplus 5, oneplus 5 specs, OnePlus 5 release date, OnePlus 5 rumors, OnePlus 3T

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

OnePlus 5 Specs & Latest News: No OnePlus 4 In The Making? OnePlus To Roll Out C...

OnePlus Android 7.0 Nougat Update: Update For OnePlus 3, OnePlus 2, OnePlus X To...

OnePlus 4 Specs, Latest News, Rumors: How Will It Fair Against Samsung Galaxy S8...

OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Ratin...

Microsoft Surface Book 2 To Roll Out With A $1,000 Price Tag; Release Date To Be...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Truth About Vitamin D

Vitamin D Would Likely Prevent Autism, A New Study Says
Lung Anatomy

Newly Discovered Lung Function Has A Key Role In Blood Production
Should We Avoid Frozen Fruits & Vegetables?

Frozen Fruits And Vegetables Are Equally Nutritious As The Fresh Produce, A New Study Says
Tadpoles Swimming

Timelapse Of Tadpole Egg Goes Viral [Watch]

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  2. Apple iMac 2017 Specs, Release Date Rumor Round Up: Announcement Expected At WWDC 2017
  3. Microsoft Surface Book 2 To Roll Out With A $1,000 Price Tag; Release Date To Be Announced Soon
  1. Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  3. Can Transhumanism Help Achieve Human Immortality?
  4. Mars Planet's Geology Is More Similar To Earth, Study Suggests
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Parasitic Twin

Rare 'Parasitic Twin' Successfully Removed From Infant
Transhumanism

Can Transhumanism Help Achieve Human Immortality?
Human Sperm

How Sperms Swim Can Now Be Explained With Mathematical Formula, Helps Treat Infertility
Mars Planet Geology Is More Similar To Earth

Mars Planet's Geology Is More Similar To Earth, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics