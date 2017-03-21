Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Physics Mars Red Planet

Apple iMac 2017 Specs, Release Date Rumor Round Up: Announcement Expected At WWDC 2017

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 21, 2017 04:28 AM EDT
The next gen Apple iMac 2017 is expected to get unveiled during the WWDC 2017, which is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 9, 2017.
It was back in October 2015 that Apple last updated its iMac line. Now, Apple users are eagerly waiting for the Cupertino-based company to announce the next iMac iteration, possibly dubbed as the iMac 2017. A lot of rumors about the iMac 2017 specs, release date and price details have already flooded the web. However, the authenticity of the rumors has not yet been proved as no detail about the upcoming device has been officially announced.

Nonetheless, one thing that is sure is that Apple is still very much committed to desktops. In fact, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated last year that the company has great desktops in their road map.

Talking about Apple iMac 2017 specs, the next gen desktop is expected to feature a 5K Retina display for the high-end 27-inch iMac model, an Intel Kaby Lake i7-7700K processor, an OLED Touch Bar, an AMD Polaris 10 or Polaris 11 graphics processing unit, virtual reality support, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch ID and full flash storage, as noted by Tech Times. The upcoming iMac 2017 is also rumored to boast a slimmer and lighter design as compared to its predecessors.

There are also reports that claim that Apple might switch to AMD's latest Ryzen 7 1800x chip for the upcoming iMac. Notably, no solid evidence is currently available to support the rumors.

As far as Apple iMac 2017 release date is concerned, the next gen iMac might get unveiled during the WWDC 2017, which is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 9, 2017. According to Macworld, there are even chances that Apple could announce the new desktop sometime later this month. But with just a few days remaining for the month to end, the report seems to be just a rumor and nothing more than that.

Readers are advised to take the information about iMac 2017 specs and release date with a pinch of salt as nothing has been officially announced.

TagsApple iMac 2017, Apple iMac 2017 Release Date, Apple iMac 2017 specs, iMac 2017 rumors, Apple iMac

