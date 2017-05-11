Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft Surface phone oneplus 5 Microsoft

Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Desktop Tipped To Get Announced At WWDC 2017

Meg K.
First Posted: May 11, 2017 06:11 AM EDT
Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Update
Apple is expected to announce iMac 2017 at the upcoming WWDC 2017 developer conference in June.
(Photo : iUpdateOS/YouTube screenshot)

Apple has reportedly started sending out press invites for its much awaited WWDC 2017 developer conference. The four-day event that will start from June 5 will be held at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif., at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The WWDC 2017 will begin with a keynote address from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

While the invite does not reveal much detail about what the Cupertino-based tech giant will announce at the event, it is expected that the first developer preview of iOS 11 will be released at the WWDC 2017, Gadgets 360 reported. Among other things, the iPhone maker is also rumored to take the wraps off the highly anticipated Apple iMac 2017. Although nothing about the next-gen desktop has been officially announced, a lot of rumors surrounding Apple iMac 2017's specs, release date and price have already flooded the web.

According to Blasting News, this year there could be two new iMac 2017 variants: the 21.5-inch iMac and the 27-inch iMac Pro. Numerous sources from Apple's supply-chain based in Taiwan have reported that the two new iMac all-in-one (AIO) PCs will enter into production this month. It is expected that the upcoming iMac 2017 variants will get a release date in the second half of the year just in time for the holiday season.

Talking about Apple iMac 2017 specs, the next-gen iMacs are highly likely to come equipped with server-grade hardware including ECC RAM (Error Correcting Code). ECC RAM protects data memory from radioactive decay, electrical interference and cosmic rays. In addition, the iMac Pro 2017 variant is expected to get 64GB ECC RAM, Intel server chip Xeon E3-1285 v6, up to 2TB NVMe SSD and a latest discrete graphics card.

The devices are also rumored to feature Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports wireless keyboards with Touch Bar and Touch ID functionality. Taiwan-based Quanta Computer will reportedly be manufacturing both the Apple iMac 2017 variants.

Notably, Apple iMac 2017's specs, release date or price has not officially been announced. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

