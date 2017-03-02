UFO Sightings Are At All Time High; Is It Time To Prepare For An Alien Invasion?

The number of UFO sightings has increased exponentially over the last few decades.

This is not about another UFO sighting. Its about the ones that have already been spotted over the years. A recent statistical analysis of the number of UFO sightings in the U.K. and U.S. revealed that the number has increased exponentially and broke all the previous records.

Sam Monfort, a doctoral research candidate from the Human Factors and Applied Cognition, George Mason University, studied the exact number of recorded UFO sightings in the last century. He procured the raw data from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), the organization that makes official records of UFO sightings. He reported that till date, there has been a total of 104,947 UFO sightings reported in various regions, over the last 100 years.

According to Fox News, the first official UFO sighting dates back to 1905. The records that follow clearly indicate that the number of sightings rose to 5,000 in 1980, which then escalated to around 45,000 in 2010. The figures are shocking indeed.

Furthermore, Sam Monfort reported that UFO sightings have became fairly common among the American population, especially in the last few decades. Around 2,500 UFO sightings are reported per 10 million people, which is considerably higher when compared to any other region in the world, according to Metro.

According to Daily Star, after the U.S., the next UFO sighting hotspots are the U.K. and Australia. The increased interest in UFOs and "aliens" in the western civilization is rather a mystery -- the reason behind this is not understood yet.

Whatever may be the cause, UFO sightings and aliens have lately became quite common. People have easy access to mobile phones and cameras and are able to record these incidents and post them online. Though most of them know nothing about the scientific truth behind the existence of aliens or UFOs for that matter, that does not stop them from making comments and giving their own opinions on the incidents.