Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Exoplanets Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

UFO Sightings Are At All Time High; Is It Time To Prepare For An Alien Invasion?

Tripti
First Posted: Mar 02, 2017 04:54 AM EST
UFO Sightings
The number of UFO sightings has increased exponentially over the last few decades.
(Photo : Fox News/YouTube screenshot)

This is not about another UFO sighting. Its about the ones that have already been spotted over the years. A recent statistical analysis of the number of UFO sightings in the U.K. and U.S. revealed that the number has increased exponentially and broke all the previous records.

Sam Monfort, a doctoral research candidate from the Human Factors and Applied Cognition, George Mason University, studied the exact number of recorded UFO sightings in the last century. He procured the raw data from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), the organization that makes official records of UFO sightings. He reported that till date, there has been a total of 104,947 UFO sightings reported in various regions, over the last 100 years.

According to Fox News, the first official UFO sighting dates back to 1905. The records that follow clearly indicate that the number of sightings rose to 5,000 in 1980, which then escalated to around 45,000 in 2010. The figures are shocking indeed.

Furthermore, Sam Monfort reported that UFO sightings have became fairly common among the American population, especially in the last few decades. Around 2,500 UFO sightings are reported per 10 million people, which is considerably higher when compared to any other region in the world, according to Metro.

According to Daily Star, after the U.S., the next UFO sighting hotspots are the U.K. and Australia. The increased interest in UFOs and "aliens" in the western civilization is rather a mystery -- the reason behind this is not understood yet.

Whatever may be the cause, UFO sightings and aliens have lately became quite common. People have easy access to mobile phones and cameras and are able to record these incidents and post them online. Though most of them know nothing about the scientific truth behind the existence of aliens or UFOs for that matter, that does not stop them from making comments and giving their own opinions on the incidents.

TagsUFO sighting, alien existence, alien invasion, Sam Monfort

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Real Alien Abduction Stories, UFO Sightings And Everything Else About Aliens: In...

One More Fake UFO Sighting

Latest UFO News: An Army Of Six UFOs Deployed Near Colima, Mexico

Is NASA Hiding A UFO In One Of Its Laboratories?

The Truth Behind ‘Alien Abduction Stories’ Explained

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Caught On Camera: Fireball Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania

Caught On Camera: Fireball-Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania
Dinosaur

‘Best Ever’ View Of Winged Dinosaurs Now Available
Staffordshire Strikes Gold With Iron Age Find

The Earliest Example Of Iron Age Gold Work Unearthed In UK
China To Become Third Nation In Manned Space Travel

China To Further Explore And Study Asteroids, Mars, Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. UFO's Reported Sightings Stretch To More Than Hundred Thousand For Over A Century
  2. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  3. Subway Chicken Is Fake! DNA Test Confirms
  1. The Quest To Save Vaquita, The World's Smallest Cetacean
  2. NASA Curiosity Rover Latest News: Incredible Video Of Dust Devils On Martian Surface Released
  3. Tatooine-Like System: Rocky Debris Orbiting Two Stars Discovered For The First Time
  4. The World's Largest Solar Farm As Seen From Space
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Alien Species

Alien Species' Invasion Destroys The Sanctity Of Natural Habitats
“Cosmic” Jellyfish On “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa

Stunning New Jellyfish That Resembles A UFO Spotted In An Unexplored Seamount
UFO Meteorite Fireball

The Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Off Australia's South Coast Inspires Alien Conspiracy Theorists
Mount Etna Blowing Its Top!

A Pyrotechnic Display Of Mount Etna, Europe's Largest And Most Active Volcano
Real Time Analytics