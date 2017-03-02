Updated Hot Tags NASA TRAPPIST-1 Mars Climate Change Exoplanets

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Off Australia's South Coast Inspires Alien Conspiracy Theorists

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 02, 2017 03:00 AM EST
UFO Meteorite Fireball
A mysterious fireball believed to be an aircraft with the sunrise highlighting its contrails was spotted over Tasmania's skyline.
(Photo : All News Nation/YouTube screenshot)

A mysterious fireball was seen crossing the Tasmanian skyline on Tuesday morning, which generates speculations on what could this mystic flying object be. The federal government's air navigation services provider Airservices Australia stated that it was just an aircraft passing over Australian airspace. On the other hand, this view is not for the alien conspiracy theorists.

The perspective of some alien conspiracy theorists was visible on the social media, Facebook. They declared that alien life had finally made it to Tasmania.

"This isn't a bloody plane, wake up people. If it was a plane then damn that would be one burning big ass plane," said one Facebook user. He added that planes do not leave flames.

A UFO believer said it was a UFO and sightings of landing with police sectioning the area off. He added that it was a potential alien encounter. Another UFO believer said that he does not want to alarm anyone but the alien visitors are our friends.

According to ABC, the object was filmed by Lee-Anne Peters, a Sorell resident. Peters described it as very slow moving, not like the high jets she had seen before. She thought it was a meteorite. She was not sure either what it was. On the other hand, now she knows that it was just a plane with the sunrise highlighting its contrails. This verdict was not accepted by some Facebook users and believed that it was a close encounter with an extraterrestrial life.

Meanwhile, David Finlay from Australian Meteor Reports stated that he had not received any reports of the visibility of meteor over Tasmania. He also confirmed that the fireball was a jet contrail in the dawn light. He explained that it is not uncommon for people to mistake jet contrails for meteors, especially in the afternoon and in the western sky as the Sun sets. He added that he had watched some people looking at contrails who even thought they were seeing a comet. He finally concluded that it was a beautiful video of an A380 contrail, according to News.com.au. 

TagsFireball, alien conspiracy theorists, UFO, jet, contrails, Extraterrestrial Life, UFO sighting

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

UFO's Reported Sightings Stretch To More Than Hundred Thousand For Over A Centur...

Curiosity Rover Captures Images Of Blowing Dust Devils On Planet Mars (Video)

$8B James Webb Telescope Gets Overhauling, Undergoing Series Of Tests

High Winds Could Cause The Loss Of Lives In The Event Of Asteroid Hitting Earth

Tatooine-Like System: Rocky Debris Orbiting Two Stars Discovered For The First T...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Caught On Camera: Fireball Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania

Caught On Camera: Fireball-Like UFO Spotted Over Tasmania
Dinosaur

‘Best Ever’ View Of Winged Dinosaurs Now Available
Staffordshire Strikes Gold With Iron Age Find

The Earliest Example Of Iron Age Gold Work Unearthed In UK
China To Become Third Nation In Manned Space Travel

China To Further Explore And Study Asteroids, Mars, Moon

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. UFO's Reported Sightings Stretch To More Than Hundred Thousand For Over A Century
  2. New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell Damage And Cures Diabetes
  3. Subway Chicken Is Fake! DNA Test Confirms
  1. The Quest To Save Vaquita, The World's Smallest Cetacean
  2. NASA Curiosity Rover Latest News: Incredible Video Of Dust Devils On Martian Surface Released
  3. Tatooine-Like System: Rocky Debris Orbiting Two Stars Discovered For The First Time
  4. The World's Largest Solar Farm As Seen From Space
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Alien Species

Alien Species' Invasion Destroys The Sanctity Of Natural Habitats
“Cosmic” Jellyfish On “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa

Stunning New Jellyfish That Resembles A UFO Spotted In An Unexplored Seamount
UFO Meteorite Fireball

The Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Off Australia's South Coast Inspires Alien Conspiracy Theorists
Mount Etna Blowing Its Top!

A Pyrotechnic Display Of Mount Etna, Europe's Largest And Most Active Volcano
Real Time Analytics