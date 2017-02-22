Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars alien existence Climate Change international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Crack In Antarctic Ice Shelf Could Produce Iceberg

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 22, 2017 03:50 AM EST
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
An iceberg floats near the coast of West Antarctica as seen from a window of a NASA Operation IceBridge airplane.
(Photo : Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A recently released video showed that there is a massive crack in an Antarctic ice shelf. The crack, at 110 miles long on the Larsen C shelf, is said to possibly create a massive iceberg.

The research group monitoring the crack, British Antarctic Survey, noted that the resulting iceberg could be larger than Rhode Island. The crack was said to be 1,500 feet wide, and it has already grown 20 miles since December, which is considered a fast pace by its own standards. Before that, USA Today reported that it grew only 50 miles since 2011. Once the crack goes all the way across the shelf, an iceberg could be sheared off.

This is not worrisome, though. Project MIDAS, which watches over the crack, said that ice shelves actually produce icebergs every few decades. In 1995 and 2002, icebergs broke off the nearby Larsen A and B ice shelves.

There is no telling when the iceberg at Larsen C could break off, nor can anyone say for certain that it is a result of climate change. But as of the moment, global warming seems to be the cause for the thinning of the ice.

Ala Khaznedar, a geophysicist at NASA, shared that the breaking off in Larsen B became a "turning point" in their understanding of the ice shelves. "It was the biggest collapse of its kind up to that point, and it served to demonstrate how ice shelves regulate the movement of ice from the interior of the ice sheet to the ocean," she shared.

Scientific American noted that Larsen C has been receding since the 1980s, and there have also been suggestions that its ice have been thinning over the past decades. However, the ice sheet is said to be protected, at least to some degree, thanks to the rapid collapse of seafloor geometry.

Yet the glaciers that flow into Larsen C has enough water to raise the global sea levels to about a centimeter. The collapse of such shelf, when time comes, can be felt from beyond Antarctica. For now, all researchers could do is to watch the ever expanding ice rift.

TagsLarsen C Ice Shelf, iceberg, global warming, Climate Change

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Massive Rift Found In Antarctica’s Larsen Ice Shelf

Ice Collapse In Antarctica Horrifies Scientists

Spineless Ancient Beast Makes Scientists Question Evolution

'Elephant Man' Delivers Water To Animals Until Rain Comes

Alien Gene Found! Animals Having It Were Killed; 57 Of Them Went Through Lethal ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Alien Exoplanets Like Earth

Heads Up Exoplanet Lovers! NASA Holds News Conference With Regards To New Findings Of Exoplanets
Snow Monkeys With Alien Genes

Alien Gene Found! Animals Having It Were Killed; 57 Of Them Went Through Lethal Injection
Total Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse And Blood Moon: Are People Living In The End Times?
Aliens Are Real And They Turned 23 Russian Soldiers Into Stone?

Aliens Are Real And They Turned 23 Russian Soldiers Into Stone?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Has NASA Found Aliens? The Answer Will Be Revealed Today
  2. Global Warming: Warmer Temperature Cuts off An Iceberg In Antarctica With A Size Of Manhattan
  3. Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. Heads Up Exoplanet Lovers! NASA Holds News Conference With Regards To New Findings Of Exoplanets
  3. How Long Should A Person Fast To Burn Fat?
  4. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Opioid Addiction: Anti-Addiction Medicine Given By ER Has High Chances To Stop Drug Abuse
Pluto's Icy Heart

NASA Scientists Plan To Give Pluto Its Planet Status Again
Berlin Broadcast Tower

'Purple Rain': Houston's Sky Brightens With Glowing Shades Of Purple And Pink
The Southbank Plays Host To Five Giant Pterosaurs

Giant Flying Reptile Preyed On Dinosaurs And Other Animals In Romania
Real Time Analytics