The Number Of Nazi Persecution Sites Turns To Be More Than 8 Times As Many As the 5,000 Sites Estimated

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jan 28, 2017 03:10 AM EST
Buchenwald Memorial Commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day
Visitors stand at the crematory of the Buchenwald concentration camp memorial on Jan. 27, 2017 near Weimar, Germany.
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, with its researchers estimated that there are about 5,000 persecution Nazi sites in 2000. These include the forced labor camps, ghettos, military brothels, concentration camps and POW camps. It turned out that this number of persecution sites was more than eight times as estimated.

Times of Israel reports that the Encyclopedia of Camps and Ghettos, 1933-1945 listed now about more than 42,500 persecution Nazi sites. These sites were used to exploit, persecute and murder the Jews. Geoffrey Megargee, the project leader, who coordinated the publication of the first two books of the seven-book series and spoke ahead of Friday's International Holocaust Remembrance Day, said that the number of sites could be much higher than that. He further said that one could not turn a corner in Germany (during the war) without finding someone there against their will.

To consider as a persecution site, it requires multiple witness testimonies and documents for confirmation. The team of researchers did not consider the brothels and sub-camps within a larger camp as different entries, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, Hermann F. Weiss, a researcher, discovered six persecution sites. He said that so many things about the Holocaust might be unknown forever. On the other hand, he said that he keeps collecting and looking.

This indicates that the number of persecution sites could increase by the time the seventh volume of the encyclopedia is printed in 2025. In 2013, it was reported in New York Times that discovery of about 30,000 slave labor camps and 980 concentration camps. It was believed that more were lost to history

