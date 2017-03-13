Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change Donald Trump Red Planet

The Tomb Of Heroes Queen Esther And Mordechai Is Still Displayed In Iran

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 13, 2017 04:46 AM EDT
Iran/Hamadan Esther & Mordechai
The Tomb of Queen Esther and Mordechai located in Hamadan, Iran.
(Photo : Nurettin Yilmaz/YouTube screenshot)

The Tomb of Biblical Queen Esther and her uncle, Mordechai, which is in Hamadan, Iran, is still displayed and considered the most significant pilgrimage site for Jews in the country. On the other hand, it is theorized that it has been destroyed in the 14th century by the Mongol invaders.

The Tomb consists of an outer and inner chamber topped with a dome about 50 feet (15 meters) high. The dome had been accented with blue tiles, yet some had already broken. Some worthy Jews were buried in the outer chamber.

The burial site is situated in the city of Hamadan, which is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) west of Tehran. The city is considered the Biblical city of Shushan, which is the capital of ancient Persia. Also, it is the location of the story of Purim, which is an annual feast in memory of the Jews' deliverance.

Esther was a Hebrew woman, who was chosen by Persian King Ahasuerus to be his Queen to replace the unruly Queen Vashti, who refused to appear when called by the King to display her beauty to him and to his guest. Mordechai was the uncle of Queen Esther, who became the chief minister of Ahasuerus and lived in Susa, the capital of Persia.

Haman, the grand vizier, and the Agagite wanted to kill Mordechai and other Jews. Esther then accused Haman of the plot to destroy her people. She told the king, and he ordered Haman to be hanged on the gallows, which was supposed to be for Mordechai, and confiscated his property and granted them on the premeditated victim. Then, the king made Mordechai his prime minister.

Meanwhile, Breaking Israel News reports that the burial site, which commemorates the Jewish heroes, is proudly displayed in the country as some would assume that it might be hidden away or in danger. It is known by all and the Persian Jews visit the tomb yearly to read the Book of Esther written in the Bible.

Annika Hernroth-Rothstein, a Swedish political adviser, writer and an activist, who visited the tomb last year, was surprised to see that the burial site was not neglected or abused. She described the tomb as prominent, very accessible and very well kept.

"The Jews are very proud of the site as part of their 2,700-year history in Iran," Hernroth-Rothstein said. She added that they are not free, but neither are they persecuted.

