Wrigley’s Spearmint Chewing Gum Is Highly Effective In Treating Post-Surgery Nausea

Tripti
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 03:00 AM EST
Wrigley’s Chewing Gum
No intravenous drug administration necessary for post-surgery nausea, just a stick of Wrigley's spearmint chewing gum.
(Photo : Oliver Elmes/YouTube screenshot)

Post-surgery nausea is a major hindrance in the recovery of the patients, mostly in women and people who already suffer from motion sickness. To reduce the feeling of nausea, doctors intravenously administer anti-vomiting drugs such as ondansetron. In most cases the drug is ineffective.

The condition becomes even worse when people actually vomit, which puts a lot of pressure on the freshly stitched surgical wounds, which at times bust open and lead to secondary complications and infections.

A recent study done by Dr. Jai Darvall​ at the Royal Melbourne Hospital revealed that chewing gum significantly reduced the feeling of nausea and vomiting in patients after surgery. The effect of chewing Wrigley's peppermint gum was comparatively analyzed against patients administered with commonly used anti-nausea drug named ondansetron.

A group of 94 women post-surgery was divided into two groups. Fifteen out of 47 women patients in the first group experienced nausea and were given the Wrigley's peppermint chewing gum. Twelve of them chewed the gum while the rest was either too sleepy or did not want to chew the gum. Nine of the 12 patients (75 percent) who chewed the gum said they felt their nausea go away within 10 minutes.

On the other hand, in the drug group, 13 patients complained of nausea and were intravenously administered with ondansetron. Only five of them (37 percent) said that their problem was resolved after the drip administration, The Age reported.

The detailed study results were published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia. Chewing gum has been prescribed for patients with colorectal ailments and those who are undergoing major bowel surgeries, to stimulate proper functioning of their digestive systems.

Dr. Darvall said that the chewing action is beneficial rather than the peppermint flavor of the chewing gum.

"We think it's tricking the stomach and brain into thinking the person is eating... Perhaps the brain finds it hard to be eating and nauseous at the same time," he informed.

