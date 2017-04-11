Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Earth iPhone 8 update Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Newly Discovered Chewing Gum Could Detect Cancer Disease

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 11, 2017 03:10 AM EDT
What Really Happens When You Swallow Gum?
Volatile Analysis Corporation is developing a chewing gum that could detect cancer disease.
(Photo : Seeker/YouTube screenshot)

A chewing gum is being developed by a company known as Volatile Analysis could identify whether a person has cancer. The said gum that could save life will soon be available.

Fox News reports that the gum soaks up "volatiles" in the saliva of individuals as they chew it. Then, the chewed gum is examined to know whether it has chemicals inside the body that could lead to cancer.

Katherine Bazemore, the president and CEO of Volatile Analysis, said inside the body there are chemicals known as volatile organic compounds that are being generated. These are distinct to every type of cancer. The doctors then could tell which type of cancer a patient has by knowing which of those compounds are found in the chewed gum.

With the newly discovered chewing gum, the patients do not need any more blood tests or urine analysis. Meanwhile, chewing is very effective as it stays in the mouth for a longer period and strong enough to endure testing.

Volatile Analysis Corporation is based in Alabama in the United States. It was established in March 2007. The company's goal is to use volatile chemicals to determine disease states referred to as metabolomics. It focuses on odor identification, aroma-based product development. It also aims to deliver specialized expertise in the field of sensory and analytical to accomplish this mission.

Its research department works on determining the trace level volatile signatures that are associated with disease identification and assessing and establishing new inventions in the field of trace level chemical analysis tools. The company is continually producing and creating novel products and technologies to aid the scientific community resolve issues of humans today particularly the health condition.

Meanwhile, volatiles also referred to as volatile organic compound (VOCs) are organic chemicals that involve human-made and naturally occurring chemical compounds. These chemicals have an increased rate of vapor pressure in usual room temperature. These are universal, abundant and varied. The scents or odors have VOCs. They also play a significant role between plants and messaged from plants to animals. However, some of them are harmful to the health of humans and to the environment, too.

TagsChewing Gum, Cancer, Volatile Analysis, volatiles, Volatile Organic Compounds

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Avoiding TV, Videos While Eating Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Obesity

Virus That Reacts Excessively To Gluten Causes Celiac Disease

Aspirin May Reduce The Risk Of Cancer Disease Mortality, A New Study Says

Omega-3s May Enhance Glucose Metabolism, Help Treat Type 1 Diabetes

Low-Calorie Sweeteners, For The Most Part, Heighten Fat Production, A New Study ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora On Uranus

Hubble Captures Auroras On Uranus Once Again
Earthquake Aftershocks

Listen: Earth Sings Whale Songs
Wanaka Super Pressure Balloon Campaign By NASA

NASA Delays Launch Of Super Pressure Balloon That Carries Space Observatory
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  3. Windows 10 Creators Update Finally Out; Update Brings Wide Range Of Improvements; Easier Cortana Usage
  1. Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?
  2. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  3. Our Planet Is Up For Adoption! NASA Announces The Initiative For Earth Day 2017
  4. iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Developing 3-D Sensors Would Cause Delay; Price A Little Similar To Samsung S8
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
New Venus

A New Venus? Twin Of The ‘Second Rock From The Sun’ Discovered Around Dim Star
What Really Happens When You Swallow Gum?

Newly Discovered Chewing Gum Could Detect Cancer Disease
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics