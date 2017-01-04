Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Earth China

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Filmmaker Joyce Rankin Records Climate Change In New Documentary

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 04:10 AM EST
Crack In Ice Shelf
NASA's Operation IceBridge discovered a major rift in the Pine Island Glacier in western Antarctica. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : NASA Goddard/YouTube screenshot)

Northern Ireland-based photographer Joyce Ferder Rankin has literally gone to the ends of the Earth to record stunning polar images of "inhumane" effects of climate change.

It started with an exhibition of photographs in 2016, where BBC noted the trip that brought her up close and personal with polar bears and other fierce creatures and showed how humans impacted climate chang. Visible signs of human activity were seen to have damaging impact on the environment.

Recently, the filmmaker announced the filming of a new documentary, titled Degrees of Extinction that will capture the Great Melt in Western Antarctica. To document the "impending global catastrophe," Joyce Ferder Rankin is set to travel to the most remote place on Earth in a 32-day expedition beginning February 2017.

Bay Street Canada reported that they plan on documenting the Great Melt, which is said to raise sea levels by over 30 feet. Live reports from the scene will be broadcast to demonstrate the importance of the issue.

Joyce Ferder Rankin aims to showcase the necessity of drastic actions to be taken to halt climate change. She shared, "We are going to the ends of the earth, places where humans rarely go, in order to bring back the truth of what is happening to our planet and the catastrophic disaster we will face if we do not act immediately."

To help pay for the costs of travel and documentation, Joyce Ferder Rankin set up an IndieGoGo page where she posted a breakdown of the costs, as well as updates for the project. On board as executive producers of the documentary are Dan Rathers and Wayne Nelson, who are famed for their career in journalism. Rathers is an anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News, while Wayne has won multiple awards for his work as producer and senior producer for CBS News.

Tagswestern antarctica, Indiegogo, Joyce Ferder Rankin, the Great Melt, Degrees of Extinction, documentaries

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Hidden In Color: World Beneath The Ice

Antarctica’s Ice Sheets Are Melting Faster Than Ever

Massive Rift Found In Antarctica’s Larsen Ice Shelf

Filmmaker Joyce Rankin Records Climate Change In New Documentary

Scientists Must Double Their Efforts In Combating Global Warming; Rebound Of Gre...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Crack In Ice Shelf

Filmmaker Joyce Rankin Records Climate Change In New Documentary
Gambling Addiction Treatment

Gambling Addiction Treatment Can Also Help In Treating Alcoholism And Smoking
Evolution Of New Life Forms In “Cambrian Explosion”

Evolution Of New Life Forms In 'Cambrian Explosion' Linked With Increase In Atmospheric Oxygen Levels And Concomitant Fossil Fuel Formation
Language Barrier

Language Barrier: A Major Obstacle In Furtherance Of Science And Technology Research In A Global Level

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan Quits NASA For ‘New Adventures’
  2. Aliens On Planet Mars Spotted; Four-Legged Spider Monkey And Snail Identified
  3. Cannabis Actually Has A Disgusting Side Effect
  1. Mysterious Object Under The Surface Of Antarctica Could Be 'Nazi UFO Bases,' Conspiracy Theorists Claim
  2. Get Ready For The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017, The First In 100 Years
  3. Isaac Newton, Johannes Kepler, Galileo Galilei: Science Explains The Existence Of God
  4. Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Planet X

Earth Is Going To End In 2017: Conspiracy Theory Suggests Planet X Will Cause The End Of The World
Chandra Captures Image Of Black Hole At The Center Of Our Galaxy

Hubble Captures A Mysterious, Beautiful Galaxy That Acts As An Astronomical Laser (Video)
Wolverine

Wolverine’s Self-Healing Material Attracts Worldwide Interest
Potatoes

Blackened Potatoes Unearthed Under The 3,800-Year-Old Garden In Canada
Real Time Analytics