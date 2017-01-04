Filmmaker Joyce Rankin Records Climate Change In New Documentary

NASA's Operation IceBridge discovered a major rift in the Pine Island Glacier in western Antarctica. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : NASA Goddard/YouTube screenshot)

Northern Ireland-based photographer Joyce Ferder Rankin has literally gone to the ends of the Earth to record stunning polar images of "inhumane" effects of climate change.

It started with an exhibition of photographs in 2016, where BBC noted the trip that brought her up close and personal with polar bears and other fierce creatures and showed how humans impacted climate chang. Visible signs of human activity were seen to have damaging impact on the environment.

Recently, the filmmaker announced the filming of a new documentary, titled Degrees of Extinction that will capture the Great Melt in Western Antarctica. To document the "impending global catastrophe," Joyce Ferder Rankin is set to travel to the most remote place on Earth in a 32-day expedition beginning February 2017.

Bay Street Canada reported that they plan on documenting the Great Melt, which is said to raise sea levels by over 30 feet. Live reports from the scene will be broadcast to demonstrate the importance of the issue.

Joyce Ferder Rankin aims to showcase the necessity of drastic actions to be taken to halt climate change. She shared, "We are going to the ends of the earth, places where humans rarely go, in order to bring back the truth of what is happening to our planet and the catastrophic disaster we will face if we do not act immediately."

To help pay for the costs of travel and documentation, Joyce Ferder Rankin set up an IndieGoGo page where she posted a breakdown of the costs, as well as updates for the project. On board as executive producers of the documentary are Dan Rathers and Wayne Nelson, who are famed for their career in journalism. Rathers is an anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News, while Wayne has won multiple awards for his work as producer and senior producer for CBS News.

