Actress Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars’ Iconic Princess Leia, Dies At 60

Actress Carrie Fisher, whose grit and wit made "Star Wars'" Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. She was 60.

(Photo : CNNMoney/YouTube screenshot)

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for her iconic role as Princess Leia from the Star Wars film franchise passed away at the age of 60 on Dec. 27. The actress' daughter, Billie Lourde, who was also seen sharing screen time with her mother in Star Wars: The Force Awakens confirmed her mother's death in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," read the statement on People. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

The cause of the death has been reportedly attributed to heart attack. According to the New York Times, Carrie Fisher had a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. The actress was admitted to a hospital and her condition became stable, but she passed away during the morning hours of Dec. 27.

Carrie Fisher, born on Oct. 21 in 1956 to singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, found mass popularity and fame with her very first major role as Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars at the age of 19. Fisher continued to reprise the same role in all of the three original Star Wars movies as well as acted in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the role of a General. Moreover, she also shot for the still-untitled Star Wars: Episode VIII movie, which wrapped up filming in July and is scheduled for release in theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.

Apart from being a Star Wars royalty, with her easy to recall Princess Leia Buns, Carrie Fisher was also known for her roles in the films like When Harry Met Sally, The Blue Brothers, The 'Burbs and Shampoo, among others. In addition to being an actress, Carrie Fisher was also an author having written several books, including novels titled The Best Awful There Is, Surrender The Pink and Postcards From The Edge, which incidentally was also adapted for a 1990 film.

Carrie Fisher's nonfiction work included her most recent book, 2016's The Princess Diarist. She was survived by her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Lourd.

