Updated Hot Tags NASA Israel Mars international space station ISS

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Physicists Get Major Breakthrough On 'Star Wars' Holograms

Brooke James
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 02:27 AM EST
"Star Wars'" Princess Leia
The lead team from ANU designed can demonstrate the strong potential of this energy that can make it useful for a range of applications -- and more than just that distressed call from the Late Princess.
(Photo : CNNMoney/YouTube screenshot)

Back in its day, George Lucas' Star Wars films were ahead of their time, technology-wise. The special effects and the science behind the massive franchise have always been a kind of curiosity to many.

However, it seems that Star Wars holograms are now close to reality, thanks to a major breakthrough by Australian physicists. According to Express UK, the iconic scene in Star Wars: A New Hope that showed R2D2 playing holographic message from Princess Leia could be reality, as researchers were able to make a realistic version today.

The Australian National University was able to create a three-dimensional device that is capable of producing the best holographic messages ever seen in real life via images projected from a device. By this, it is made possible by manipulating light beam interaction.

A student at the ANU Research School of Physics and Engineering and co-leader of the study, Lei Wang, said that their device had been inspired by the Star Wars technology. "As a child, I learned about the concept of holographic imaging from the Star Wars movies," he shared. "It's really cool to be working on an invention that uses the principles of holography depicted in those movies."

Still, the device is not limited for calls. It can be used for many other applications as well. Some of which included augmented reality devices, ultra-thin and lightweight optical devices, cameras and even satellites.

WA Today also reported that co-lead researcher Dr. Sergey Kruk described the material as "transparent." This means that it loses minimal energy from the light but can do complex manipulations with it as well. He added that their "ability to structure materials at the nanoscale allows the device to achieve new optical properties that go beyond the properties of natural materials." He added that the holograms that the lead team from ANU designed can demonstrate the strong potential of this energy that can make it useful for a range of applications -- and more than just that distressed call from the Late Princess.

TagsStar Wars, George Lucas, A New Hope, hologram technology

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mark Hamill Proud Of New Primate Species, But 'Simian Skywalker' Already Endange...

'Star Wars Battlefront' Spoilers, Updates, Release And More

Do Alien Lifeforms Exist? Maybe, But We Can't Communicate With Them

Underwater Drone Swarms Used To Study Plankton Mating

Take Home Albert Einstein For Just US$249

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Space Collision

Space Bullying: Failed Planets Might Have Caused The Earth's Scars
Budapest From Space Station

This Is How Budapest Looks From Space
Chang’e-5 Lunar Probe

China To Launch New Lunar Probe ‘Chang’e-5’, To Bring Back Rocks From The Moon
Nature Of Mars

Biofilms: Dried Slime Could Help Microbes Survive In The Salty Waters Of Mars

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. This Memory Hack Could Help People Retain More Information Than They Think They Could
  2. Did Aliens Just Give Humans A Sneak Peek Of Extraterrestrial Dimension?
  3. Attention Pet Lovers: Smoking Does Not Only Affect Children But It Also Affects Pets, New Study Suggests
  1. NASA's Juno Spacecraft Makes A Close Approach To Jupiter
  2. Sexual Minority Has Greater Risk Of Suicidal Behavior, Survey Finds
  3. Physicists Get Major Breakthrough On 'Star Wars' Holograms
  4. A Mock Journey To Mars May Be The Key To The Upcoming Planned Journey To Mars In The 2030s
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

SpaceX

SpaceX Gets Ready For Relaunch On Jan. 30, Plans To Launch At NASA's Kennedy Space Center
Pope Francis Greets Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas

Signs Of The End Times: Did The Pope's Meeting With Abbas Fulfill Ishmael And Esau's Alliance Prophecy?
Galaxies And Dark Matter

Dwarf Galaxies Shed Light On Dark Matter
"The Space Between Us"

'The Space Between Us': An Interplanetary Love Story
Real Time Analytics