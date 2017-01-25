Physicists Get Major Breakthrough On 'Star Wars' Holograms

The lead team from ANU designed can demonstrate the strong potential of this energy that can make it useful for a range of applications -- and more than just that distressed call from the Late Princess.

(Photo : CNNMoney/YouTube screenshot)

Back in its day, George Lucas' Star Wars films were ahead of their time, technology-wise. The special effects and the science behind the massive franchise have always been a kind of curiosity to many.

However, it seems that Star Wars holograms are now close to reality, thanks to a major breakthrough by Australian physicists. According to Express UK, the iconic scene in Star Wars: A New Hope that showed R2D2 playing holographic message from Princess Leia could be reality, as researchers were able to make a realistic version today.

The Australian National University was able to create a three-dimensional device that is capable of producing the best holographic messages ever seen in real life via images projected from a device. By this, it is made possible by manipulating light beam interaction.

A student at the ANU Research School of Physics and Engineering and co-leader of the study, Lei Wang, said that their device had been inspired by the Star Wars technology. "As a child, I learned about the concept of holographic imaging from the Star Wars movies," he shared. "It's really cool to be working on an invention that uses the principles of holography depicted in those movies."

Still, the device is not limited for calls. It can be used for many other applications as well. Some of which included augmented reality devices, ultra-thin and lightweight optical devices, cameras and even satellites.

WA Today also reported that co-lead researcher Dr. Sergey Kruk described the material as "transparent." This means that it loses minimal energy from the light but can do complex manipulations with it as well. He added that their "ability to structure materials at the nanoscale allows the device to achieve new optical properties that go beyond the properties of natural materials." He added that the holograms that the lead team from ANU designed can demonstrate the strong potential of this energy that can make it useful for a range of applications -- and more than just that distressed call from the Late Princess.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news