Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station Donald Trump Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA's New Hurricane Satellites Are Up

Ruhn Sebial
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 03:00 AM EST
NASA Launches Satellite Constellation For Hurricane Tracking Mission
NASA successfully launched eight small satellites that will provide scientists with advanced technology to see inside tropical storms and hurricanes like never before. Called the Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS), the constellation of eight microsatellite observatories launched Dec. 12 aboard an Orbital ATK air-launched Pegasus XL launch vehicle from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The rocket was dropped and launched from Orbital’s Stargazer L-1011 aircraft over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of central Florida.
(Photo : NASA/YouTube screenshot)

There are eight specialized microsatellites that are slightly larger than those carry-on suitcases that were launched from beneath an airplane on Dec. 12 to monitor hurricanes and cyclones in the tropics. The device will pierce through rainfall to measure the wind speeds found at the heart of the storm.

There had been previous satellites that measured wind speeds over water by shooting the radio waves found in the ocean and they measured how the waves scatter on the surface, thus indicating the wind speed. However, these satellites were only limited to monitor one site at a time and the radio waves could easily scatter when the rainfalls strike heavily, like that of a hurricane, according to Space.com.

A constellation of satellites called CYGNSS (Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System) lightens the load by separately carrying the receivers and picking up reflected GPS signals already sent down to Earth by these navigation satellites. The microwave wavelengths can easily go through the hurricane to measure its wind speed.

Researchers have stated that by working together, the eight satellites could survey the hurricane danger area and, even more, will be reported by ground stations in Hawaii, Australia and Chile. Chris Ruf of CYGNSS (Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System) and is the principal investigator and researcher at University of Michigan stated that this will be the first time ever that satellites can peer into hurricanes and predict how powerful a hurricane can be when they make a landfall.

Moreover, satellites of CYGNSS mission will observe the relationship between ocean surface properties, radiation, moist atmospheric thermodynamics and convective dynamics to determine how a tropical cyclone forms. These satellites can also let scientists predict whether or not the particular cyclone will strengthen, and if so by how much. Thus, this will advance tracking methods and forecasting of hurricanes. 

TagsHurricane, Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System, CYGNSS, Chris Ruf, Satellites, microsatellites, Orbital ATK Pegasus XK rocket, L-1011 Stargazer, Cape Canaveral, florida

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Launches Successfully The 8-Satellite Constellation On Board The Pegasus XL...

NASA Aborts The Launching Of Eight Small Satellite Constellation

NASA To Launch CYGNSS Satellites Today To Improve Hurricane Forecasts

The Moon Is Hiding Aldebaran As The Geminids Show Up

Earth Is Doomed, Will Become A Barren Red Planet Like Mars

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. Berries Found In Australia Could Cure Cancer
  3. Massive Superclusters Of Galaxies Found Near The Milky Way
  1. Google Lunar XPrize News Update: TeamIndus From India Will Help Fellow Competitor Team Hakuto From Japan
  2. Female Doctors Are Better, Fewer Deaths Among Patients, Study Says
  3. Inuit People Living In The Arctic Are Adapted To Cold, Thanks To Their TBX15 And WARS2 Genes
  4. Chinese Scientists Test Technology To Transport Humans To Mars In 70 Days
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics