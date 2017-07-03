Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change global warming Sun Satellites

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With No Landing This Time

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Jul 03, 2017 04:49 AM EDT
 Launch Aborted Of SpaceX Falcon 9 With Intelsat 35e From KSC
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch the Intelsat 35e into space to send communication in some parts of Europe, Africa and Caribbean on July 2, 2017.
(Photo : Space Videos/YouTube screenshot)

SpaceX launches the Intelsat 35e aboard the Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, July 2, at 3:30 p.m. Alaska time (7:30 p.m. EDT). This time Falcon 9 rocket will not attempt a landing after the takeoff.

The Verge reports that Intelsat 35e is one of the heaviest satellites that SpaceX has ever launched. It is over 13,000 pounds and could go to high orbit above the Earth with a path of about 22,000 miles above. With these factors, the Falcon 9 rocket must burn much fuel to get the satellite reach its destination. As a result, there is no much propellant leftover that could perform a controlled landing.

The Intelsat 35e is a satellite that will send a communication for regions of Europe, Caribbean and Africa. It provides high-performance service to regions that have upsetting weather patterns. This satellite will be sent from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Meanwhile, Falcon 9 is designed to transport satellites in space. It is a two-stage rocket. Falcon 9 rocket is the only rocket developed in this century. The rocket will now have an ocean crashed landing. On the other hand, do not be doomed to its death because there will be more rockets underway in the coming years.

In the past weekend, SpaceX just launched the second reusable rocket off Florida's space coast and transported the Bulgarian satellite into space. The rocket landed on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, tweeted before the liftoff that Falcon 9 will experience its highest ever reentry force and heat in the launch. He described the landing as "extra toasty" touchdown and the booster was the first to be recovered off both coasts, as Wired noted.

In this launch on Sunday, July 2, a 58-minute launch window opens on the said day at 3:36 p.m. Alaska time (7:36 p.m. EDT or 23:36 UTC). Intelsat 35e is positioned about a half hour after the initial launch. Meanwhile, the backup window will open on Monday, July 3, at 10:37 p.m. Alaska time (7:37 p.m. EDT or 23:37 UTC). 

TagsFalcon 9 rocket, Intelsat 35e, Satellites, NASA, communication, spacex

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Juno Spacecraft To Explore Jupiter's Great Spot On July 10

NASA’s Kepler Spacecraft Detected New Hot Jupiter, K2 Mission’s Ninth Such ...

Breakthrough: NASA Completes Its Prelim Design Toward Quiet Supersonic X-Plane

NASA Is Not About To Announce Discovery Of Aliens, So Don’t Be Too Excited

Did NASA’s Opportunity Rover Just Uncover An Ancient Lake On Mars?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

brain technology

New Technology Can Read Our Minds
Kids playing with puzzles.

High IQ in Children Leads to Longer Life
Plague flea

The Actual Plague is Appearing in New Mexico -- and Scientists Think They Know Why
Artificial Reef Project

Concrete Pyramids Sunk To Act As Artificial Reef

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. The Actual Plague is Appearing in New Mexico -- and Scientists Think They Know Why
  2. High IQ in Children Leads to Longer Life
  3. Why Forgetting Can Make You Smarter
  1. Artists, Architects See the World Differently from the Rest of Us
  2. SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With No Landing This Time
  3. Researchers Nail Down Exactly Why You Should Avoid Light Before Bed
  4. Climate Change Might Lead To Decline In Antarctica's Biodiversity, Experts Warn
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Betelgeuse

Astronomers Release Most Detailed Photo Of A Star Other Than The Sun
Antarctica Biodiversity

Climate Change Might Lead To Decline In Antarctica's Biodiversity, Experts Warn
Killer Bug: SARS Coronavirus

Newly Discovered Antiviral Drug Could Prevent SARS, MERS And Other Coronavirus Infections
Nanofiber Electrodes

Nanofiber Electrodes That Clean Up Pollutants In Wastewater Developed
Real Time Analytics