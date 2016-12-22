Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens global warming

Apple Watch Series 2 Latest News & Update: Gadget Sells Out Like Hot Cake, You Can Still Buy A Refurbished Watch

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:50 AM EST
Apple Watch Series 2 refurbished models
The latest smart watch may have sold out, but you can still buy a refurbished one.
For those who want to buy an Apple Watch Series 2 to gift someone this Christmas, there's some bad news for you. The smartwatch latest series is unavailable on Apple's website until January, at least. However, you should not lose all your hopes immediately. Apple has now extended the option of getting refurbished gadgets to the Apple Watch series, too! This means that you can still get your favorite Apple Watch just in time for the holiday season.

The latest Apple Watch Series 2 has been sold out for delivery and in-store pickup, entirely. They are expected to not be available until January. You can still purchase an Apple Watch Series 1 from third party sources. However, if you only want to stick to Apple, there is one last way you can go about it. Apple has luckily extended its "refurbishing program" to the Apple smart watch, i.e. the Apple Watch. What does this mean? You can pick up the latest of the smart watches directly from the online store itself. You can do this for a cut-price direct model from the online store. This refurbish is also applicable to the popular Apple Watch Series 2, and you can arrange for it just in time for Christmas gifts.

How much is the Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 going to cost?

The refurbished model which is going to cost you the least currently is the aluminum version of Series 1 in gold or the role gold version. It is priced at $229. If your desire dictates a stainless steel unit, a 38MM Apple Watch Series 2 can be bought for $469. Similar a 42mm stainless steel regular unit is available for $509.

Apple is offering 15 percent off on the watches, which is definitely a good deal. However, third party deals may be better because they are going to cost even less. The Apple Watch program is only available in the US, but it should soon be extended to the UK, too. You could simply opt for the available Apple Watch Series 1. However, if you like going with the latest version, keep looking at a lot of other websites. Also keep watching the Apple stores for physical pick-ups. Or maybe just select a refurbished model!

