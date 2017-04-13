Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth Jupiter

Apple Watch Series 3 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 13, 2017 03:33 AM EDT
The Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to get a release date in the second half of 2017, most likely between September and December.
Apple launched its second generation smartwatch in September 2016. Now, rumors about specs, release date and price of the next generation Apple watch, possibly dubbed as Apple Watch Series 3, have started to hit the internet.

According to ValueWalk, there are high chances that the Apple Watch Series 3 will get a release date in the second half of 2017, most likely between September and December. While nothing much has been officially announced about the upcoming smartwatch, recent reports suggest that Quanta Computer, the Series 2 manufacturer, will continue to manufacture the next line of Apple smartwatch.

According to DigiTimes, the Cupertino-based company has added a new manufacturing partner, Compal Electronics, to its Apple watch supply chain. It is to be noted that Compal will be manufacturing only a portion of the second-generation Apple Watch, alongside the current supplier Quanta Computer, and not the highly anticipated Series 3 devices.

As far as Apple Watch Series 3 specs are concerned, it is expected that the upcoming smartwatch will offer performance enhancements as compared to its predecessor in terms of speed, battery life and features. The device is rumored to feature a micro-LED display that is expected to remain at 1.65 inches. The current Series 2 smartwatch lacks a camera. Therefore, it is likely that the upcoming watch might get a front-facing camera on board to allow users to make calls and take selfies.

The new watch is also rumored to feature LTE support, allowing a data connection without a companion iPhone. If the same turns out to be true, then this will the first time that the watch series will get such a feature. Furthermore, the new wearable is also expected to feature smart fabric bands that will show time, date, notifications and more.

Readers are advised to take the rumors with a pinch of salt. Nothing yet has been officially announced by the company about the Apple Watch Series 3 specs, release date or pricing details.

TagsApple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 3 Specs, Apple Watch Series 3 Release Date, Apple Watch Series 2, Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics

