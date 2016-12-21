'The Sims 5' Release Date, Latest News & Update: 2017 Launch Confirmed? VR Capability & 360 Degree Technology On Board?

2017 may see the release of the latest The Sims game.

Electronic Arts is expected to release "The Sims 5" with latest technologies including Virtual Reality (VR) and 360 Degree Video. The game is set to be released sometime in 2017 itself. We all know that The Sims 4 did not perform as well it was expected to. Also, virtual reality is the next big thing- every major smartphone and game developer are planning to include the feature in their upcoming releases.

This new experience for "The Sims 5" players would surely be novel and exciting in itself. From the time the first game originally come in 2002, up until "The Sims 4" release in 2014, the players can only play using a third person perspective in the game. With the VR add-on, the players will experience a whole new world. They will be able to experience things from a first person perspective- a very new feature for the franchise.

EA Games has recently also released a downloadable pack named "City Living" for the current release "The Sims 4." It has helped boost the numbers for the game in the industry. The profits and money generated in "The Sims 4" will help in building the tech support and infrastructure of this game. Needless to say, VR technology and the 360-degree format is going to cost a lot of money!

'The Sims 5' Release Date

The company has not announced an exact release date for "The Sims 5." If we notice the trend, the games are released every 5 years, starting from 2002, all the way till 2014. A 2017 release is then not possible or probable. We are yet to see if the game may actually be announced.

If the rumors are indeed true, we would soon be really enjoying a great new gameplay. Keep watching this space for more news and latest updates on "The Sims 5" release date and gameplay.

