‘The Sims 5’: Here’s The Story So Far

Meg K.
First Posted: May 19, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
"The Sims 5" is expected to get a 2019 release date.
The Sims from game developer Electronic Arts (EA) is undoubtedly one of the most popular simulation game series in the world. The last installment of the game franchise dubbed as "The Sims 4" was released way back in September 2014. So, the excitement among fans about a fifth installment in the series, possibly dubbed as "The Sims 5," is brewing more and more.

According to Blorge, the next version of the game, "The Sims 5," might not have a release date until 2019. It should be noted that the game developer EA usually keeps an interval of four to five years between the releases. The first Sims game was released in February 2000. "The Sims 2" was launched in September 2004. "The Sims 3" was made available in June 2009, while the current installment "The Sims 4" was rolled out in September 2014. So, considering EA's release pattern, it is highly likely that the much rumored game installment "The Sims 5" will get a 2019 release date.

Unfortunately, the game developer has not confirmed yet if it has "The Sims 5" in the pipeline. Notably, Electronic Arts had earlier announced that the release of "The Sims 5" would most probably depend on the success of the current installment, "The Sims 4," Trusted Reviews reported. But as "The Sims 4" has received some negative ratings and reviews from the gamers, it remains to be seen whether "The Sims" maker will go ahead with the next game in the series.

Gamers have a lot of expectations from "The Sims 5." They are expecting that the upcoming game will be more exciting than the current installment. The most anticipated feature is the virtual reality support that will improve the simulation experience tremendously. "The Sims" fans also want to see the game turn into an open world format.

EA has not confirmed the existence of the game yet. So, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Tagsthe sims 5, The Sims 4, the sims 5 release date, the sims 5 news, the sims 5 rumors, EA, Electronic Arts

