Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Aliens Donald Trump global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

What On Earth Is An Earth-Like Planet?

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Dec 20, 2016 05:43 AM EST
Exoplanet
There are over 2,000 exoplanets discovered since 2009.
(Photo : NASA/YouTube Screenshot)

Nobody has yet disproven that the Earth is indeed the only unique planet that supports life. But since humans are threatened by a potential extinction, scientists have been obsessed about finding another planet like ours.

But what really is an Earth-like planet? Space.com explained that in order for a planet to be habitable like Earth, it has to be located in a habitable zone of its orbiting star, which means it should not be too far like planets Saturn and Jupiter or too close like Mercury and Venus from the Sun. The planet should also have a rocky surface, could hold liquid water and has a size about 0.5 to 1.5 times the Earth's.

However, another scientist detailed the specific requirements a planet should have in order for it to support human life. According to astrophysicist Dr. Hugh Ross, Ph.D., at the University of Toronto, the planet must pass in the evaluation of having eight more habitable zones aside from liquid water such as tidal, photosynthetic, ultraviolet, ozone, obliquity, rotation rate, astrosphere and atmospheric electric fields.

According to Dr. Ross, Earth is the only planet that has passed on this evaluation so far. But why do scientists spend most of their time looking for another habitable planet and alien life to prove it?

"They are all too aware that the window of time for the existence of advanced life on Earth is rapidly coming to a close," Dr. Ross explained. "They are convinced that the only hope for humanity is to find another planet in another planetary system that we humans can colonize."

This could refer to Stephen Hawking's theory about the Earth's extinction in the next 2,000 years.

Since 2009, NASA has launched its Kepler Space Telescope that confirmed the existence of over 2,000 planets outside the Solar System including the 1,284 exoplanets that were confirmed this year.

TagsEarth-like planet, Exoplanet, Earth Extinction, Stephen Hawking, Aliens, alien life

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA's Year-End Review: What Happened At NASA In 2016

Real-Life Death Star May Give Scientists Clues To The History Of Planetary Syste...

Did God Create Other Planets For Aliens? Astrophycisist Explains Scientific Evid...

Space Travel: Find Out What Traveling To Space Does To Your Body

Second Earth News: Scientists Spot Potential Habitable Planet's Shadow From Eart...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. PlayStation Plus January 2017 Free Games List: Are 'Knack' & 'Rayman Legends' Finally Joining January 2017 Game List?
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  1. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  2. SpaceX's Rocket Explosion Cause Not Understood Yet; Company Announces Change Of Plans
  3. Evaluating Reaction Of A Giant Asteroid Making A Splash Into The Sea
  4. Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics