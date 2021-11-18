sciencewr.com
Menu

Scheduling a Hair Transplant Turkey - Things You Need to Know

Staff Reporter
First Posted: Nov 18, 2021 04:08 PM EST
Close
 Hair transplant turkey_Serkan Aygin

(Photo : Hair transplant turkey_Serkan Aygin)

Over the past few years, Turkey has become quite a hub for hair restoration. Medical tourism in the country has been on the rise, with men and women around the globe flocking to have hair transplants in Turkey and solve their hair loss issues once and for all. 

However, before you get on board with the trend and schedule your hair transplant operation, it's important to get familiarized with transplant procedures in Turkey and learn what you can expect to experience. 

So, take a look at a few things you'll need to know before you book your hair transplant procedure in Turkey. 

The costs of hair transplant procedures are affordable 

The first thing you should know is that you won't have to break the bank to afford a hair transplant in Istanbul. Hair transplant surgery and most other medical and cosmetic procedures, for that matter, are significantly cheaper in Turkey than in the rest of Europe and North America. That doesn't mean that it's any less effective, however. 

The country is known for its highly educated and experienced medical professionals. Some of the top medical universities, clinics, and healthcare facilities are located in Turkey. Therefore, the reason for the lower price isn't the supposed lower quality of the staff and equipment. It's the lower cost of living. 

Compared to western Europe, for example, Turkey is a significantly more affordable country in every way - education, healthcare, housing, food, taxes, utilities are all much cheaper. Whereas transplanting hair with the minimum number of grafts in the UK could cost you up to £30,000, in Turkey, the procedure with the maximum number of grafts is just a fraction of the price (up to 70% cheaper). 

You can easily find reputable clinics 

Considering just how in-demand hair restoration surgery is in Turkey, finding the right clinic for your needs is exceptionally easy. Among the most reputable ones is Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic. 

Dr. Serkan Aygin and his medical team have gained a reputation as the most trusted professionals in the industry due to their 98% growth rate of transplanted hair. 

Hair transplant turkey_Clinic
(Photo : Hair transplant turkey Clinic)

Dr. Serkan Aygin has been in the field for over 25 years, perfecting his approach and honing his skills since 1996. To date, he's successfully operated on over 10,000 patients. 

His skills and expertise have earned him numerous awards, including the European Award in Medicine in the field of hair transplant surgery in 2019. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic itself earned the Best Medical Tourism Facility award at the Annual Health Tourism Awards in Spain in the same year. 

With Dr. Serkan Aygin, you'll receive the utmost quality of care at surprisingly affordable prices. When you get your quote, you'll find that the price includes transportation costs from the airport to the hotel, clinic, and back, a free consultation, the procedure itself, needle-free anesthesia, translators and interpreters, accommodation, post-op medication, and more. 

Clinics in Istanbul use advanced hair restoration treatments 

Dr. Serkan Aygin offers the most advanced hair transplantation techniques to his patients - sapphire FUE hair transplant and DHI hair transplant. 

Hair transplant turkey_sapphire
(Photo : Hair transplant turkey sapphire)

During the FUE treatment, Dr. Aygin first administers soft anesthesia to the recipient and the donor area of your head. This type of anesthesia doesn't use needles but instead administers the anesthetic through a pressurized nozzle. 

Then, the doctor will extract hair follicles from the donor area and leave the grafts in a nutrient solution while he makes tiny incisions to open canals in the recipient area. Afterward, he will start implanting hair into the incisions one graft at a time. 

The DHI method is only slightly different. Dr. Serkan Aygin uses a specialized Choi pen to extract follicular units and insert them without needing to open canals in the recipient area beforehand. 

Both procedures have high success rates, and you can check out the before and after results directly on Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic's site. 

The final results are permanent and natural 

Once the procedure is done, you will receive thorough instructions for post-op care alongside all the medication necessary to expedite the healing process. However, while you'll recover from the procedure quickly, it will take some time before you start noticing new hair growth. 

Hair transplant turkey_before and after
(Photo : Hair transplant turkey before and after)

Within the first few weeks, you'll likely notice your newly implanted hair falling out - this is a normal process known as "shock hair loss." New hair will start growing after about three months, and you'll notice the full effects within 12 to 18 months. You'll have invisible scarring, and your hair will look completely natural. 

The bottom line 

Having a hair transplant in Turkey is the best way to deal with hair loss permanently. Contact Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic, schedule your consultation, and book a life-changing appointment that will restore your hair to its full glory. 

See Now: NASA's Juno Spacecraft's Rendezvous With Jupiter's Mammoth Cyclone

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Psychedelic Solutions. How Mydecine Innovations Group is Working to Solve the Mental Health Crisis

Psychedelic Solutions: How Mydecine Innovations Group is Working to Solve the Mental Health Crisis
How Dr Amir Feily by Develping Feily Method Became the Pioneer of Dens Hair Transplantaion in the World

How Dr Amir Feily by Develping Feily Method Became the Pioneer of Dens Hair Transplantaion in the World
3 Copywriting Tricks to Use In San Francisco Billboard Campaigns

3 Copywriting Tricks to Use In San Francisco Billboard Campaigns
AI Technology Now Rules Marketing: 5 Tools to know About According to TRUiC

AI Technology Now Rules Marketing: 5 Tools to know About According to TRUiC
TRUiC Shows 5 Ways Modern AI Tools Can Help Companies

TRUiC Shows 5 Ways Modern AI Tools Can Help Companies
3 Other Ways COVID-19 Has Affected Our Health

3 Other Ways COVID-19 Has Affected Our Health
Understanding New Types of Tech in Fleet Management

Understanding New Types of Tech in Fleet Management
Pexels

Beginner Steps to Start Your YouTube Channel
Mergers And Acquisitions Will Rise As the Vaccines Continue

Mergers And Acquisitions Will Rise As the Vaccines Continue
Supplement Use; Simple Things You Should Know

Supplement Use; Simple Things You Should Know
The Pivots of Richard Liu’s JD.com

The Pivots of Richard Liu’s JD.com

Spotlight

Reasons to Make Better Lifestyle Decisions

Reasons to Make Better Lifestyle Decisions
How to Celebrate Someone's Birthday in COVID-19 Times

How to Celebrate Someone's Birthday in COVID-19 Times
10 Best Space Games for Android and iOS

10 Best Space Games for Android and iOS
What Does Science Say About What We Find Attractive In A Person?

What Does Science Say About What We Find Attractive In A Person?
Are You Making the Most Out of Your Scientific Research Methods?

Are You Making the Most Out of Your Scientific Research Methods?
JOURNEY TOWARD THE CENTER OF THE EARTH By Dr. David W. Barber

JOURNEY TOWARD THE CENTER OF THE EARTH By Dr. David W. Barber
The Benefits of Having a Water Filtration System

The Benefits of Having a Water Filtration System
6 Affordable Ways to Turn your Condo into a Smart Home

Upgrading Condos Into a Smart Home
Jake Geruson is Revamping Clients' Digital Presence with Geruson Media

Jake Geruson is Revamping Clients' Digital Presence with Geruson Media
Real Time Analytics