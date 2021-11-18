Scheduling a Hair Transplant Turkey - Things You Need to Know

Over the past few years, Turkey has become quite a hub for hair restoration. Medical tourism in the country has been on the rise, with men and women around the globe flocking to have hair transplants in Turkey and solve their hair loss issues once and for all.

However, before you get on board with the trend and schedule your hair transplant operation, it's important to get familiarized with transplant procedures in Turkey and learn what you can expect to experience.

So, take a look at a few things you'll need to know before you book your hair transplant procedure in Turkey.

The costs of hair transplant procedures are affordable

The first thing you should know is that you won't have to break the bank to afford a hair transplant in Istanbul. Hair transplant surgery and most other medical and cosmetic procedures, for that matter, are significantly cheaper in Turkey than in the rest of Europe and North America. That doesn't mean that it's any less effective, however.

The country is known for its highly educated and experienced medical professionals. Some of the top medical universities, clinics, and healthcare facilities are located in Turkey. Therefore, the reason for the lower price isn't the supposed lower quality of the staff and equipment. It's the lower cost of living.

Compared to western Europe, for example, Turkey is a significantly more affordable country in every way - education, healthcare, housing, food, taxes, utilities are all much cheaper. Whereas transplanting hair with the minimum number of grafts in the UK could cost you up to £30,000, in Turkey, the procedure with the maximum number of grafts is just a fraction of the price (up to 70% cheaper).

You can easily find reputable clinics

Considering just how in-demand hair restoration surgery is in Turkey, finding the right clinic for your needs is exceptionally easy. Among the most reputable ones is Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic.

Dr. Serkan Aygin and his medical team have gained a reputation as the most trusted professionals in the industry due to their 98% growth rate of transplanted hair.

Dr. Serkan Aygin has been in the field for over 25 years, perfecting his approach and honing his skills since 1996. To date, he's successfully operated on over 10,000 patients.

His skills and expertise have earned him numerous awards, including the European Award in Medicine in the field of hair transplant surgery in 2019. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic itself earned the Best Medical Tourism Facility award at the Annual Health Tourism Awards in Spain in the same year.

With Dr. Serkan Aygin, you'll receive the utmost quality of care at surprisingly affordable prices. When you get your quote, you'll find that the price includes transportation costs from the airport to the hotel, clinic, and back, a free consultation, the procedure itself, needle-free anesthesia, translators and interpreters, accommodation, post-op medication, and more.

Clinics in Istanbul use advanced hair restoration treatments

Dr. Serkan Aygin offers the most advanced hair transplantation techniques to his patients - sapphire FUE hair transplant and DHI hair transplant.

During the FUE treatment, Dr. Aygin first administers soft anesthesia to the recipient and the donor area of your head. This type of anesthesia doesn't use needles but instead administers the anesthetic through a pressurized nozzle.

Then, the doctor will extract hair follicles from the donor area and leave the grafts in a nutrient solution while he makes tiny incisions to open canals in the recipient area. Afterward, he will start implanting hair into the incisions one graft at a time.

The DHI method is only slightly different. Dr. Serkan Aygin uses a specialized Choi pen to extract follicular units and insert them without needing to open canals in the recipient area beforehand.

Both procedures have high success rates, and you can check out the before and after results directly on Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic's site.

The final results are permanent and natural

Once the procedure is done, you will receive thorough instructions for post-op care alongside all the medication necessary to expedite the healing process. However, while you'll recover from the procedure quickly, it will take some time before you start noticing new hair growth.

Within the first few weeks, you'll likely notice your newly implanted hair falling out - this is a normal process known as "shock hair loss." New hair will start growing after about three months, and you'll notice the full effects within 12 to 18 months. You'll have invisible scarring, and your hair will look completely natural.

The bottom line

Having a hair transplant in Turkey is the best way to deal with hair loss permanently. Contact Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic, schedule your consultation, and book a life-changing appointment that will restore your hair to its full glory.