Ways You Can Leverage Technology to Improve Gut Health

You might be reading this article on your laptop as you check your messages sent to your phone on your smartwatch. Technology has made it easy to adapt to brand new functions in daily activities for many individuals.

Technological advancements have altered lives in many ways. Although it may seem unusual, technology has the power to help people improve their gut health. Along with extensive research to understand the functions of the gut, you can use modern methods to boost your gut health. Here are some ways you can leverage technology to keep your tummy happy.

Detox Your System with Hydrotherapy Equipment

Colon hydrotherapy machines with purification systems allow users to receive the service with privacy and comfort. Clinics like Angel Hydrotherapy offer Health Canada & FDA approved gravity-fed open-system colon cleansing.

Without the advancements in technology, it wouldn't have been possible to create this non-invasive machine to treat the colon. Colon hydrotherapy improves overall digestive functions, reduces bloating and constipation. The procedure consists of flushing the colon with fluids to remove waste from the body. Although the treatment has been around for a long time, technological upgrades have made the process simpler.

Credit: abillion Via Unsplash

Log Your Food on Fitness Apps

One of the most significant contributors to gut problems is what you eat. You can track what you consume daily on fitness apps to figure out what might be causing gut problems. By keeping track of what you eat, you can also limit unhealthy foods that harm your gut. In addition, you can also try adding gut-friendly foods to your diet.

Sometimes, gut problems occur due to issues such as being overweight. Using a food logging app may help you control what you eat and enable weight loss. An app that logs food can also break down the nutrition labels and create a personalized plan based on your weight and height.

Track Sleep with a Smart Watch

It might seem odd to track your sleep for your gut health. However, the amount of sleep you receive plays a role in your gut functions. Lack of sleep can increase stress, leading to adverse changes in the gut microbiome, potentially leading to other health issues.

Tracking your sleep will enable you to identify the quality of sleep you receive. So, when you notice anything unusual, you can look into it and look for potential solutions before it starts affecting your gut and other parts of your body.

Credit: Solen Feyissa Via Unsplash

Use AI to Learn About Your Microbiome

The gut microbiome refers to all the microbes in your intestine. Your gut microbiomes play a crucial role in your digestive system and gut health. Luckily, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made it possible to identify gut problems through data collected. The benefit of taking this approach is that the researchers can understand what's going on in your gut and also study gut health in general.

Studying the gut microbiota will allow the researchers to understand its role in diagnosing and treating significant diseases.

Your gut is an essential component of your body that vastly affects the way you feel. If your gut isn't functioning correctly, you might feel uncomfortable. Luckily, technology makes it easier to identify and nip most gut problems at their bud.